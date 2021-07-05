'Holby City' fans face HUGE dilemma as show clashes with England's semi-final Euro 2020 match

Holby City fans are going to have to choose between football or their favourite show.

The England football team are set to take on Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday evening, kicking off at 8pm on ITV. However, Holby City will also be airing at the same time (7.50pm), over on BBC1.

TV fans have found their favourite shows subjected to scheduling changes at the last minute over the last few weeks due to Euro 2020 taking place after it was delayed from last year because of the pandemic.

However, there is good news for Holby City fans, because the soap can be found on BBC iPlayer, meaning viewers can watch the show in their own time, leaving Wednesday evening free to watch England in their semi-final match.

Jeni Sinclair shows her true colours in this week's Holby City. (Image credit: BBC)

Holby City: what will happen in this week's episode?

In Wednesday's episode of Holby City it starts to become clear that Holby's director of funding Jeni Sinclaire isn't quite as she seems.

With the hospital under inspection, Jeni’s horrified when she spots patient Rich on Keller. Rich claims he’s been bitten by a dog — but the bite mark is clearly from a human. It turns out Jeni knows Rich; Jeni grooms underage girls for paying men and Rich is a client of her evil operation.

Jeni wants to keep her two lives very separate, so she doesn’t appreciate Rich turning up at her place of work, and being around her new Holby family, namely Fletch and Evie — and it’s not long before Rich notices young Evie on the ward.

Ange worries she’s holding Josh back in this week's episode. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Ange thinks she may be experiencing early signs of the menopause, and she really starts feeling her age when boyfriend Josh’s mum Elaine is admitted onto AAU and is clearly not impressed to discover her son is dating a woman in her forties!

As she battles hot flushes, tiredness, and nausea, Ange worries she’s holding Josh back from a future of parties, travelling and having children. But are those days firmly behind her?

Holby City continues Tuesdays on BBC1 — see our TV Guide for listings.