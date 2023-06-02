Holby City favourite is heading to Hollyoaks in HUGE new role

Holby City legend David Ames is swapping hospital scrubs for a new life in Hollyoaks as he prepares to take on a new soap role.

Confirming the news on This Morning, David has teased he'll be heading to the Channel 4 soap to take on a very interesting character after Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) has stepped down as headteacher.

During an interview with Sharon Marshall, David was asked why he was on the Hollyoaks set and replied: "Well, I heard that there was a vacancy at Hollyoaks High School so I thought I’d step in and fill the role! I'm stepping in as the new headmaster!"

However, he wasn't too forthcoming with any more information and has told fans they'll have to be patient if they want to learn more about his character.

David added: "My lips are sealed on that one! You'll just have to tune in and find out…"

David Ames is best known for playing Dom Copeland in the BBC soap Holby City and was a long-standing member of the cast until it ended in 2022. He first appeared in season 15 and was there until the final episode.

Dom had a lot of roles within the hospital, going from a clinical registrar to a clinical lead, before finally settling on a more senior role as a consultant general surgeon.

His character was an interesting one, with the official BBC page describing him as "troubled and trouble in equal measure" but also "intelligent and sharp-witted", with a sensitive side too. He quickly became a household name for Holby fans.

David Ames is best known for his role as Dom Copeland in Holby City. (Image credit: BBC)

Right now, we don't know anything about David's Hollyoaks character other than his occupation, so it will be interesting to see if he has any similarities to Dom.

Elsewhere, there's been plenty of drama in Hollyoaks with Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) getting kicked out by Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) in dramatic scenes.

On top of this Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) blurted out her pregnancy to her husband Tom (Ellis Hollins), with this bombshell news coming as a huge surprise. But will they decide to go ahead with the pregnancy?

Hollyoaks airs Mondays to Fridays on at 6:30 pm on Channel 4 and at 7pm on E4.