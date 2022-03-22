Holby City star Rosie Marcel expresses anger over axing

Holby City legend Rosie Marcel has expressed her anger and sadness at the soap's axing.

The 44-year-old star, who plays Jac Naylor, reveals that she thought Holby deserved the chance to fight for its survival after 23 years on screen.

Instead, Rosie says that the news of the show’s demise came as a total shock.

Talking about her feelings ahead of next week’s final ever episode, she told Inside Soap: "The whole thing is really upsetting, in all honesty. I think the scripts are amazing, and I have no doubt in my mind that the audience is going to find the final two episodes very dramatic and fitting.

“However, I cannot lie and say that I wasn’t angry about Holby ending without warning, without reprieve, or the opportunity to fight.

“For this to happen at a time when we were outperforming our sister shows and EastEnders, it felt like a very big blow to all of us, and it still does.”

Will Jac pull through? (Image credit: BBC)

In tonight’s episode, we tease in our Holby City spoilers that it’s do or die time for Jac in the penultimate installment.

Jac’s risky brain surgery is brought forward and the atmosphere is tense both in and out of theatre.

In the operating room Jac’s crack medical team of close personal friends battle against a series of unexpected developments and must race against the clock to save her.

For many Jac Naylor is Holby City — so if she dies, it really hammers home the loss of this beloved series.

Holby City will end after 23 years on Tuesday 29 March at 7.50pm on BBC1. It’s sure to be a hugely emotional farewell.

Holby tweeted the news to shock fans last year, writing: “We’re very sorry to bring you the sad news that Holby City will come to an end in March next year, after 23 amazing years."

"We are so very grateful to all of Holby’s wonderful cast, crew, writers, producers — and to our millions of loyal viewers and fans for being part of our show.”

But fans shouldn’t give up hope that perhaps the series might one day return. It's been, though, a bleak time for soap fans as it was also recently revealed that Neighbours was also being axed.