Holby City spoilers: Will Jac Naylor die in surgery?

Jac Naylor is determined to go through with the risky surgery whatever the outcome...

Jac Naylor goes under the knife in the penultimate episode of Holby City (airs Tuesday 22 March 2022 at 7.55pm on BBC1 - see our TV Guide for listings). Elsewhere, Sacha Levy races against time, and Jeong-Soo Han has shocking news for Reverend Lexy Dunblane…

Full Holby City spoilers below…

Jac Naylor prepares for surgery…

It’s do or die time for Jac Naylor in the penultimate episode of Holby City.

Jac’s risky brain surgery is brought forward and the atmosphere is tense both in and out of theatre. In the operating room Jac’s crack medical team of close personal friends battle against a series of unexpected developments and must race against the clock to save her.

For many Jac Naylor is Holby City - so if she dies, it really hammers home the loss of this beloved series.

But our Jac’s a fighter, and Holby Hospital is a central-hub for miracles, so hope springs eternal. As Jac tells best friend Sacha Levy: “It’s going to work.”

Come on Jac!

Jac Naylor is pensive but determined ahead of her surgery. (Image credit: BBC)

Sacha Levy is duped by Jac!

As Jac prepares to go under the knife, in the hope her brain tumour can be removed, her best friend Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett) remains opposed to the risky operation.

Unaware the surgery’s been urgently brought forward, Sacha begs Jac to reconsider so she can pass away peacefully, rather than dying in theatre.

Jac, meanwhile, is determined to go ahead. In a bid to distract Sacha, she asks him to go to her flat and get her locket, which has deep sentimental value.

While at Jac’s home, Sacha has a sudden realisation about her motives and races against time to stop the operation. But it’s too late… Jac is already in theatre - where her surgical team face overwhelming complications.

Will Jac die?

Moment of truth. Sacha reaches out to Jac, unaware her operation has been brought forward. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Holby City this week…

Josh Hudson bears the brunt of Claudia Blaise’s mum’s grief, when she turns up with her deceased daughter’s diary and demands he reads it.

Josh (Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge) follows Mrs Blaise outside to talk to her, but is sidelined when he discovers a man injured, disorientated, and in need of urgent help.

Josh springs into action and gets the mystery man into the hospital, where the team discovers just how shocking his condition is.

Holby fans will recognise Monarch of the Glen star Hamish Clark as Jac's former patient, Ken Davies. (Image credit: BBC)

Working with his kind-of son-in-law Dom Copeland, Josh does everything he can to help the man. But will they figure out who the patient is and why he keeps asking for Jac Naylor?

Meanwhile, Dom (David Ames) reads Claudia’s diary and believes Josh has had an affair! He confronts his mother’s boyfriend, only to learn the truth about Josh’s bulimia…

Dom is saddened that he seems to be growing apart from mum Ange and her new life with Josh and the twins. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) makes plans to stay at the hospital overnight to be with Jac.

Operation Save Jac makes Fletch stressed and worried. (Image credit: BBC)

And nurse Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs) and Reverend Lexy (Jenny Howe) are enjoying a good gossip when doctor Jeong-Soo Han (Chan Woo Lim) arrives with shocking news about Lexy’s health…

What has Jeong-Soo discovered about Lexy - and can he help her? (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Holby City airs on Tuesday, March 22 2022 at 7.55pm on BBC1 and will be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.