Holby City teases massive twists in penultimate episode

Holby City fans are devastated about the end of the beloved BBC soap as it's coming to an end this month, and a new trailer has teased some shocking twists.

Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) is the focus of the trailer, as recently fans have seen the Holby City legend coming to terms with the fact she has a seemingly inoperable brain tumour, with many fearing she'll be killed off.

There are also tensions building between Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett) and Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw), seemingly around Jac's treatment and what the future holds. Fletch tells him: "Jac's fighting and she's declared war, and when that happens there's only one winner, my friend."

Join us on Tuesday for the penultimate #HolbyCity. 🍿💙 Don't forget to breathe... 😮 pic.twitter.com/WYqut7tv4bMarch 18, 2022 See more

Meanwhile, a woman arrives revealing she was Claudia Blaise's mother, who died at Holby after Sasha and Ange Godard (Dawn Steele) were forced to admit defeat and terminate the procedure, resulting in her death.

Claudia's mother hands over a diary and tells Josh Hudson (Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge) she wants him to "read it and release what he did". But what does that mean, and what does she know?

In addition to this, a man arrives saying he "needs Jac Naylor" and that his son Noah was hit by a car. But how does he know Jac, and why is he asking for her specifically?

There's a lot going on in the 45 second teaser alone, but there are plenty of questions fans want answering before the programme ends for good after being on air for 23 years.

As well as Jac's fate, fans are calling for Henrik to get a happy ending, and they're hoping that loose ends will be tied up for some of their favourite characters so they won't have to say goodbye without a proper conclusion.

The penultimate episode of Holby City airs on BBC1 at 7:55pm on Tuesday 22 March, and the synopsis is definitely teasing fans.

Our UK TV Guide reveals: "Jac prepares for her life-or-death operation, but before she goes under the knife she has a dreadful demand for her surgeon and a task for Sacha.

"Are these the wishes of a woman still fighting or one who has accepted her fate? Josh over-invests in a familiar patient, while returning Rev Lexy receives good news about a new kidney."