Holby City's Alex Walkinshaw: 'Fletch starts on a road of discovery about Jeni!'

Holby City fans were left stunned on Tuesday night when the bomb that murdering medic Cameron Dunn had planted in the basement of Holby City exploded, sending shockwaves — and more — through the corridors of the hospital.

As a critical incident is declared in next week’s Holby, ex-director of nursing Adrian "Fletch" Fletcher is put in charge of patient care, as events in his private life take a dramatic turn…

As the drama begins, the first patient on Fletch’s list is Rich Peterson (Richard Pepper). He’s the man who ended up in coma after being hit by Fletch for getting too close to his daughter Evie (Phoebe French), unaware it was girlfriend Jeni (Debra Stephenson) who’d brought them together as part of her grooming scheme.

Fletch is not happy about having to see Rich again. (Image credit: BBC)

Fletch warns Rich he doesn’t want him anywhere near Evie but Rich has no intentions of backing off. In turn, Rich tells Jeni he’s not paying good money to be threatened and urges her to deal with Fletch. Jeni then warns Evie that, to avoid her dad getting into trouble with the police for punching Rich, she must continue seeing Rich.

Jeni will do ANYTHING she can to keep her secret, secret. (Image credit: BBC)

Already feeling vulnerable, Evie’s left shocked to her core when mental health nurse Lucky Simpson (Vineeta Rishi) is rushed into the hospital with a serious head injury. Evie had previously confided in Lucky about Jeni’s darker side and Fletch is confused as to why paramedics found Lucky unconscious on the floor of Jeni’s office.

Evie panics when an injured Lucky is rushed to Holby. (Image credit: BBC)

Fletch’s confusion soon turns to anger, however, when he checks his mobile phone to find a series of photo messages sent from Lucky. But what do they reveal?

"No one is ever all they seem in Holby and this episode starts Fletch on a road of discovery about Jeni," says Alex Walkinshaw, who plays him. "Fletch always leads with his heart, not with his head and part of his charm is that, when it comes to relationships, he’ll never learn."

Holby City continues on Tuesdays at 7.50pm on BBC1.