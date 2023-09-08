Hollyoaks AXED from Channel 4 - here is its new home

Hollyoaks will no longer air on Channel 4 as the soap faces a huge schedule shake-up that comes into place at the end of this month.

It has been announced today (Friday, September 8) that Hollyoaks will become the UK's first completely digital-first soap. Currently episodes air early on E4 and the Channel 4 streaming platform a day ahead of the main channel.

After 28 years of airing on Channel 4, Hollyoaks episodes will only air on E4 and episodes will also be available to stream in full on YouTube a week after their premiere on E4.

Hollyoaks will soon be dropped from Channel 4. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

The new schedule pattern will launch on Monday, September 25 when fans will be treated to a week of action-packed episodes.

Not only will there be a massive stunt week of spectacular storylines, but we have also been promised dramatic scenes that have been shot in brand-new locations.

Hollyoaks has also revealed the week will kick off with a show-stopping one-hour special where we will see the love triangle between Felix, his girlfriend Mercedes and best friend Warren reaches an explosive turning point.

A 'murder twist' has also been hinted at as well as a disturbing secret that is set to be uncovered about influencer Rayne. Could this finally lead to her downfall?

Could the stunt week episodes see Rayne's dark side revealed? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Speaking of the change, Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer, Ian Katz said: “Hollyoaks has always been the youngest and most innovative soap so it’s fitting that it should be the first to embrace the changes in the behaviour of younger viewers and switch to a genuinely digital-led release pattern.

"It was the first UK soap to move to a stream-first model last year and this is the next phase of that evolution. We hope making Hollyoaks available on YouTube, as well as our own platforms will introduce a whole new generation to the show.”

Hollyoaks currently airs Monday - Friday on C4 at 6.30 pm. Switch over to catch the next episode at 7 pm on E4.

