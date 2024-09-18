How to watch A Very Royal Scandal: stream the Prince Andrew interview drama online

One of the most-publicized UK political stories of recent years is the explosive 2019 Newsnight interview of Prince Andrew and throughout 2024 we've seen several adaptations of it; the latest is A Very Royal Scandal which arrives on Thursday, September 19.

Quick links Streaming: Prime Video

Free trial: Prime Video free trials

Debut: Thursday, September 19

Episodes: 3

Told from the perspective of interviewer Emily Maitlis, AVRS was created with help from the real-life figure, which distinguishes it from Scoop which put producer Sam McAlister at the forefront. It focuses on the interview at Buckingham Palace in the build-up and aftermath of the explosive 50-minute broadcast.

Ruth Wilson plays the role of Maitlis with Michael Sheen playing Prince Andrew in this new adaptation.

So here's how to watch A Very Royal Scandal from around the world.

How to watch A Very Royal Scandal

You'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber in order to watch A Very Royal Scandal, which it'll be airing on the streaming service Prime Video which can be accessed by anyone who's on Amazon's all-in-one subscription service. No, it won't be airing on TV.

Prime Video is one of the several perks of Amazon Prime, with others including next-day shopping, free Kindle books and free video games each month. Here's how to subscribe to Amazon Prime.

It costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month to sign up for Amazon Prime but you'll save quite a chunk of change by opting for the annual fee, which costs $139 / £95.

There are three episodes of A Very Royal Scandal but all of them will land at once on Thursday, September 19, so you can watch them all at your leisure.

How to watch A Very Royal Scandal for free

In the wild world of streaming, it's always worth trying to figure out if there's a way to watch something without paying, and luckily some people will be able to watch A Very Royal Scandal for free.

Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial for people who've never been subscribed before, and this trial period lets you access Prime Video. Not everyone can sign up, but it's a good way to check out the streaming service for free if you can, and you can use our guide to Prime Video free trials for more information and how to sign up.