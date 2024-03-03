How to watch AEW Revolution 2024 online and live stream wrestling from anywhere: start time, card and more

The fifth annual AEW Revolution takes place this Sunday with six titles on the line, including the AEW World Championship, a farewell to an Icon and a huge debut. All the action from the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina can be live-streamed from anywhere with a VPN .

When is a blockbuster three-man World Title Match not even the biggest draw on the card? When you’re saying goodbye to the legendary Sting and hello to former NJPW megastar Will Ospreay.

Sting will wrestle his final match alongside long-time friend and tag partner Darby Allin, defending their World Tag Team Championships against Executive Vice Presidents Matthew and Nicholas Jackson (or The Young Bucks for short). This has been a bitter and bloody feud and we’d expect the same from this final chapter as the newly villainous Young Bucks look to dethrone The Icon on his way out.

Elsewhere, Will Ospreay makes his debut as a full-time member of the AEW roster (he’s wrestled a few sporadic matches for the company previously), taking on fellow Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita in what is sure to be a great showcase of the Aerial Assassin’s skills.

On the World Title side of things, Samoa Joe defends the men’s title in a Three Way Match with Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland while Toni Storm looks to retain the women’s against former friend Deonna Purrazzo.

You can view the full card below, but other highlights include what is sure to be a very hard-hitting bout between FTR and Blackpool Combat Club and Christian Cage defending the TNT Championship against Daniel Garcia.

Ready for a revolution? Read on for all the info on how to live stream AEW Revolution 2024 from anywhere, including the countries with the cheapest PPV price, match card and more.

How to watch Revolution 2024 in the US

Wrestling fans in the US can watch the AEW Revolution 2024 live stream via BR Live. The PPV fee is $49.99, with live coverage getting underway at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Sunday afternoon.

If you're currently outside the States but don't want to miss any of the AEW Revolution action, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch AEW Revolution 2024 in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Revolution via TrillerTV, with the pay-per-view costing $24.99.

It's also well worth a look on YouTube, where a price for the official PPV looks to be as low as £16.99.

Just be warned that live coverage of the event starts at 1 am UK on Sunday night/Monday morning.

Remember, if you're abroad but don't want to miss any of the AEW Revolution action, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch AEW Revolution 2024 in Australia

The only option for Aussies looking to livestream AEW Revolution 2024 is TrillerTV. As in the U.K., it's $19.99 with AEW Plus, and $24.99 without.

Book the day off work though, because the action is due to start at 12 p.m. AEDT on Monday, March 4.

Not in Australia when the wrestling's on? Get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch AEW Revolution 2024 from anywhere with a VPN

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a broadcaster or streaming service is streaming AEW Revolution 2024.

However, in some places there may be no easy way of watching the event. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like AEW Revolution even if it isn't directly broadcasting where you are. Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

AEW Revolution 2024 card

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson)

Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Hangman Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Hangman Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia Singles Match: Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita All Star Scramble Match: Chris Jericho vs. Hook vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Brian Cage vs. Lance Archer vs. Wardlow (more participants to be announced)

Chris Jericho vs. Hook vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Brian Cage vs. Lance Archer vs. Wardlow (more participants to be announced) Tag Team Match: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli)

AEW Revolution 2024: What you need to know

Where is AEW Revolution 2024 taking place? 2024's edition of AEW Revolution will be broadcast live from the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. The venue has hosted numerous wrestling events throughout its history including WCW Starcade, WWF Survivor Series and the March 1988 edition of Clash of Champions which saw Sting face Ric Flair for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

What is All Elite Wrestling? All Elite Wrestling, or AEW, is a wrestling company founded in 2019 by The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega and current WWE top star Cody Rhodes following the success of "All In", a one-off PPV event featuring independent wrestlers from across the world and the highest drawing pro-wrestling event outside of WWE since the closure of its competitor WCW in 2000. The company's president is Tony Kahn, who along with his entrepreneur father Shahid Kahn own a number of sporting interests including the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and English Premier League team Fulham. AEW is now the second largest pro-wrestling company in the world (in revenue terms) and broadcasts three weekly shows – "Dynamite" on Wednesdays (TBS/TrillerTV), "Rampage" on Fridays (TNT/TrillerTV) and "Collision" on Saturdays (TNT/TrillerTV). They also air around 8 PPV shows per year (Bleacher Report/TrillerTV) and "Battle of the Belts", a quarterly television special (TBS/TrillerTV). AEW also own former rival wrestling company Ring of Honor which operates in a similar way to NXT with WWE and can be watched weekly via the HonorClub streaming service, which also includes their 'big shows' such as the upcoming "Supercard of Honor" 2024 on April 5.

All Elite Wrestling champions