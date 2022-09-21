How to watch Andor: where to stream the new Star Wars show

Here's how to watch Andor, the Star Wars prequel series to 2016's Rogue One.

Following on from Obi-Wan Kenobi, this "rousing spy thriller" takes place around five years prior to the events of the original spin-off movie. Rogue One told the story of how a group of Rebels got their hands on the plans for the Death Star.

Andor zooms in on the life of Cassian Andor (once again played by Diego Luna), the leader of the Rogue One unit, and focuses on his journey to becoming the rebel hero that he eventually turned into.

Here's where you need to go to watch Andor become the hero that the Rebel Alliance needed.

How to watch Andor

Andor was initially meant to be released in August, but the series is now underway thanks to a three-episode premiere on Wednesday, September 21. From then on, the show will release new episodes on a weekly basis. Being a Star Wars show, there's only one place you'll be able to stream the show: Disney Plus.

If you're a Star Wars fan, you're likely already a Disney Plus subscriber, because it's the place to be for shows and movies from the galaxy far, far away. The streaming service is home to every movie in the Skywalker saga, plus the spin-offs Rogue One and Solo, animated shows like Star Wars: Visions, The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch along with a whole host of live-action series including The Mandalorian, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi. And, thanks to Star Wars Celebration 2022, we know there's even more stuff coming later down the line, too.

If you're not already signed up, a standalone Disney Plus subscription costs just $7.99 / £7.99 a month. You can save a decent amount of cash by opting for the annual package which will run you $79.99 / £79.90 a year. Along with all the Star Wars shows you could want, your subscription also gets you everything from the House of Mouse, National Geographic, and a whole lot more from the likes of Pixar and Marvel.

Come December 8, new customers in the US will be able to sign up for an ad-supported, whilst the monthly fee for the ad-free option will jump up to $10.99, with the ad-free plan expected to arrive elsewhere in 2023.

Those in the States also have the option of signing up for the Disney Bundle, which nets you Disney Plus and plenty of sporting content from ESPN Plus and basic, ad-supported Hulu plan all for just $13.99 a month (though this will also jump to $14.99 come the price hike later this year).