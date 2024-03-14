We love our dogs, and we also love them when they show up on the big screen, as is the case with the 2024 new movie Arthur the King. But when and where can you see the movie? We've got everything you need to know about how to watch Arthur the King.

Based on the book Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home , Arthur the King tells the inspirational true story of a stray dog who became an unlikely team member for a group of adventure racers. So if you're ready to have your heartstrings pulled by a good boy, then Arthur the King may be the movie for you.

Read below to find out when and where Arthur the King is playing right now, including if it is available to stream at home.

How to watch Arthur the King in movie theaters

Arthur the King is playing exclusively in US movie theaters starting March 15 (though early screenings are going to take place on Thursday, March 14). The movie is expected to arrive in UK cinemas on March 22.

To find Arthur the King showtimes, you can visit the movie's official website or visit Fandango, either of which will allow you to see all of the movie theaters playing Arthur the King and showtimes in your area, as well as purchase movie tickets directly online.

Another option to find showtimes and potentially save on Arthur the King movie tickets is with movie theater subscription and membership programs. Offered by various US and UK movie theater chains, these programs allow movielovers to sign up and receive free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions.

Is Arthur the King streaming?

As of this time, Arthur the King is not available on streaming or any other home-viewing option.

There is no information on where Arthur the King is going to become available to stream or when that may happen. But before then it'll more than likely be available via digital on-demand platforms.

We'll update this page as info on Arthur the King's home-viewing plans are announced.

What else to know about Arthur the King

Arthur the King stars Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu, Nathalie Emmanuel and Ali Suliman, as well as Ukai as Arthur. The movie is directed by Simon Cellan Jones with a script by Michael Brandt.

Here is the official synopsis:

"Over the course of 10 days and 435 miles, an unbreakable bond is forged between pro adventure racer Michael Light (Mark Wahlberg) and a scrappy street dog companion dubbed Arthur. Based on an incredible true story, Arthur the King follows Light, desperate for one last chance to win, as he convinces a sponsor to back him and a team of athletes (Simu Liu, Nathalie Emmanuel and Ali Suliman) for the Adventure Racing World Championship in the Dominican Republic. As the team is pushed to their outer limits of endurance in the race, Arthur redefines what victory, loyalty and friendship truly mean."

Read WTW's Arthur the King review. As for what other critics thought, as of publication the movie is "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the Arthur the King trailer right here to see what's in store with the movie.