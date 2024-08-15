How to watch Bel-Air season 3: stream the Fresh Prince remake and past seasons
This is a story all about how...
The modern retelling of Fresh Prince is back for its third batch of episodes as Bel-Air season 3 is available to watch as of Thursday, August 15, and whether or not you've seen the show before this article will help you figure out how to watch it.
US: Peacock (all seasons)
UK: Not streaming | Sky TV (past season)
AU: Stan (past seasons)
Watch abroad with a VPN
Bel-Air is about how rebellious Philly schoolkid Will Smith (not the actor, a character with the same name) gets sent to the fancy LA neighborhood of Bel-Air to live with his aunt and uncle in an attempt to mend his ways. By season 3 he's ingratiated himself into the family (in part at least) but he's still got to learn about them in new ways.
Plus the extended family surrounding Will have their own dramas to deal with and season 3 of Bel-Air will bring problems for everyone.
So here's how to watch Bel-Air wherever you live, and we'll mention how you stream past seasons too.
How to watch Bel-Air in the US
Bel-Air is an original production for Peacock, and so you can guess where you can watch the new season: on Peacock! It'll join the past two seasons of the show on the platform.
Three episodes of Bel-Air season 3 were available from Thursday, August 15, and a new one will come out each Thursday from then.
Peacock costs $5.99 per month for its Premium plan which, despite the name, is not its premium tier. That's Premium Plus, for $11.99 per month, and the main difference is that the latter is ad-free. There are also annual options for both at $59.99 and $119.99 per year.
How to watch Bel-Air in the UK
Unfortunately, there's been no confirmed release date for Bel-Air season 3 in the UK.
Past seasons of the show have been made available to watch on Sky TV and Now TV eventually, but after quite a wait. And it's worth pointing out that while Bel-Air season 2 is currently streaming on those platforms, the first has actually been removed for some reason.
The only way to watch the first season of Bel-Air is by buying or renting it on a video rental platform like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video or the Sky Store.
How to watch Bel-Air in Australia
You'll be able to watch Bel-Air season 3 in Australia by using the streaming service Stan, which also hosts both of the first two seasons for you to watch.
The release schedule of Bel-Air season 3 is the same as in the US, but delayed by one day: three episodes will land on Stan on Friday, August 16, and each Friday a new one will drop until they're all out.
Stan costs $12 per month for its basic plan with a single screen and SD streaming, and goes up to $16 for HD and multiple screens and $21 for 4K and even more screens.
How to watch Bel-Air everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Bel-Air, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
