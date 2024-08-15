How to watch Bel-Air season 3: stream the Fresh Prince remake and past seasons

The modern retelling of Fresh Prince is back for its third batch of episodes as Bel-Air season 3 is available to watch as of Thursday, August 15, and whether or not you've seen the show before this article will help you figure out how to watch it.

Bel-Air is about how rebellious Philly schoolkid Will Smith (not the actor, a character with the same name) gets sent to the fancy LA neighborhood of Bel-Air to live with his aunt and uncle in an attempt to mend his ways. By season 3 he's ingratiated himself into the family (in part at least) but he's still got to learn about them in new ways.

Plus the extended family surrounding Will have their own dramas to deal with and season 3 of Bel-Air will bring problems for everyone.

So here's how to watch Bel-Air wherever you live, and we'll mention how you stream past seasons too.

How to watch Bel-Air in the US

Bel-Air is an original production for Peacock, and so you can guess where you can watch the new season: on Peacock! It'll join the past two seasons of the show on the platform.

Three episodes of Bel-Air season 3 were available from Thursday, August 15, and a new one will come out each Thursday from then.

Peacock costs $5.99 per month for its Premium plan which, despite the name, is not its premium tier. That's Premium Plus, for $11.99 per month, and the main difference is that the latter is ad-free. There are also annual options for both at $59.99 and $119.99 per year.

How to watch Bel-Air in the UK

Unfortunately, there's been no confirmed release date for Bel-Air season 3 in the UK.

Past seasons of the show have been made available to watch on Sky TV and Now TV eventually, but after quite a wait. And it's worth pointing out that while Bel-Air season 2 is currently streaming on those platforms, the first has actually been removed for some reason.

The only way to watch the first season of Bel-Air is by buying or renting it on a video rental platform like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video or the Sky Store.

How to watch Bel-Air in Australia

You'll be able to watch Bel-Air season 3 in Australia by using the streaming service Stan, which also hosts both of the first two seasons for you to watch.

The release schedule of Bel-Air season 3 is the same as in the US, but delayed by one day: three episodes will land on Stan on Friday, August 16, and each Friday a new one will drop until they're all out.

Stan costs $12 per month for its basic plan with a single screen and SD streaming, and goes up to $16 for HD and multiple screens and $21 for 4K and even more screens.

How to watch Bel-Air everywhere else

