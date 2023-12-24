How to watch Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2023 online or on TV

When Beyond Paradise began airing earlier this year, it showed that it didn't need sun and sand to be a popular spin-off of Death in Paradise. Now the UK-set show gets its own yuletide serving, with the first Beyond Paradise Christmas Special going out on Christmas Eve.

You can watch the Beyond Paradise Christmas Special for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch Beyond Paradise on iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

Kris Marshall's (My Family) DI Humphrey Goodman never got a seasonal special in the parent series, but there's a binge of bizarre burglaries (where items are left rather than taken!) plaguing Shipton Abbott in the lead-up to Christmas and it's up to Humphrey and DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi) to work out who's responsible.

"With four open cases counting against them, and police HQ breathing down their necks, the team are up against it," says the BBC's synopsis. "But when the team make a breakthrough with an unexpected connection to 1973, it’s a bittersweet discovery that makes them reconsider the true meaning of Christmas."

And if things are going pear-shaped at work, it doesn't take Sherlock Holmes to deduce that the path of true love won't be running smoothly at home for Humphrey, either. Things seem to be back on track with Martha (Sally Bretton) after their emotional reunion in Saint Marie, but if the goofy gumshoe can divine a way of putting his foot in it, then — let's face it — he probably will...

It all sounds like classic Christmas Eve fare. So here's how to watch the Beyond Paradise Christmas Special from anywhere in the world and for free — we've got all the streaming information you'll need below.

How to watch Beyond Paradise Christmas Special in the UK

BBC One is airing the Beyond Paradise Christmas Special on TV at 9 pm UK on Christmas Eve (Sunday, December 24). The festive episode will also be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer — both as it goes out and on-demand afterward. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence fee payers. You can also catch up with the first series of Beyond Paradise on iPlayer now. If you're trying to access BBC iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Check out the full instructions for doing so further down this page.

How to watch Beyond Paradise Holiday Special in the US

Just like the first season earlier in the year, the Beyond Paradise holiday special can be streamed on BritBox from Christmas Eve (December 24) in the US.

How to watch Beyond Paradise Christmas Special in Australia

The Beyond Paradise Christmas Special is going out on BBC First in Australia. So if you have Foxtel, you'll be able to watch it at 7.30 pm AEDT on Christmas Day (December 25).

Subscribers to a Fetch TV Ultimate or Variety Pack will also be able to stream it on demand.

How to watch Beyond Paradise Christmas Special from anywhere with a VPN

All you need to know about Beyond Paradise Christmas Special

What is the cast of Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2023? Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman

Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd

Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams

Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford

Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins

Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd

James Fleet

Isaac Vincent-Norgate

Amalia Vitale

Kulvinder Ghir

Sheila Reid

Will there be series 2 of Beyond Paradise? There's excellent news for fans of the show, as Beyond Paradise season 2 has been commissioned by the BBC. No start date has yet been confirmed, but we'd expect it to be around February 2024 (a year after the original series started).

How many episodes of Beyond Paradise have been made? The Beyond Paradise Christmas Special is the seventh episode of the series to be broadcast, after the first series in 2023 comprised six episodes. Season 2 — which has already been commissioned and will go out in 2024 — will also have six episodes.