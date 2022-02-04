How to watch Chris Eubank vs Liam Williams fight

Chris Eubank vs Liam Williams is a battle between two top middleweight boxers aiming for another title shot, so sports fans will want to know the best ways to watch this bout live stream online.

Chris “Next Gen” Eubank Jr. is the top ranked challenger in a division where the champions are making big moves. Liam “The Machine” Williams is rebounding from a title challenge of his own. Who will pick up a signature win to get back in the mix with the biggest names?

The Eubank vs Williams fight night event is being held at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, U.K. The action begins at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT. The event lineup also features Claressa “GWOAT” Shields defending three middleweight championships against Ema Kozin.

Here's how you can watch Eubank vs Williams from anywhere, plus a preview of the fight.

How to watch Eubank vs Williams in the U.S.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs Liam Williams is a pay-per-view fight in the U.S., so American sports fans who want to watch these fights will need to order the event through FITE.TV.

FITE is a combat sports streaming service available in markets around the world, and they are offering the Eubank vs Williams boxing event. Good news, this fight is at a lower price point than many other Pay-Per-View events, with the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams live stream on FITE is only $30.

The Eubank vs Williams pay-per-view event is also available through cable and satellite providers including AT&T U-Verse, Verizon FIOS, RCN and others.

How to watch Eubank vs Williams in the U.K.

In the U.K., Eubank vs Williams will be available on Sky Sports Arena, which can be watched on many U.K. cable systems. It can also be streamed online with a Now TV Sky Sports Pass. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. GMT, with the Main Event expectedto start at approximately 10 p.m.

If you don’t have a pay-TV package that includes Sky Sports channels, you can buy a Sky Sports Pass to watch Eubank vs Williams live stream online. To watch Eubanks vs Williams online in the U.K., you can get either a Sky Sports 1-Day Pass for £10 for a day or a Sky Sports monthly pass that includes a NOW TV Boost from £34 a month.

How to watch Eubank vs Williams from anywhere in the world

FITE has the Eubank vs Williams event available in Canada as well as the United States. But what about if you're somewhere else in the world?

A good option for watching the fight if you happen to find yourself away from home and not able to access your normal service is by using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN as a reliable VPN service for securing your data and accessing shows and events all around the world. Even better, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day no-quibble, money-back guarantee if you're not happy with the service.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. And it's a great way to keep up with the boxing action from anywhere in the world.

Eubank vs Williams — Main Event Preview

Chris “Next Gen” Eubank Jr. (31-2) is the number one contender for the WBA Middleweight championship, and he’d surely like to earn a title shot with a big win here. This East Sussex, England, native is back at middleweight, but he may be best known for his run at super middleweight in the World Boxing Super Series. He really impressed in a third round knockout of Avni Yildirim in the first round of the Series, and took George Groves the full 12 rounds in the semifinals. However, Groves earned the decision from the judges. Just over a year later, Eubank moved back to middleweight.

Eubank has been undefeated in his four fights since returning to 160 pounds. The top of the division is a bit of a mess, with one title recently vacated and the other three up in the air. Champions Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and Ryota Murata are still expected to fight each other in a unification this spring. The final champ, Jermall Charlo, is reported to be in the running for a fight against Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title. Eubank could hope that some open belts or massive title shot is up next if he can win this weekend.

Liam “The Machine” Williams (23-3-1) is a hometown hero fighting in in Wales for the first time in more than three years. He’s hoping to score an upgrade in this bounce back battle. Williams is coming off a world title fight last April, when he went a full 12 rounds against WBO champion Demetrius Andrade. Williams was overwhelmed early, lucky to make it out of the second round. But he stayed on his feet and kept fighting to deny Andrade the knockout finish. Williams lost by a wide margin on all three cards, and now he’s trying to figure out where he goes next.

Before that fight, Williams was undefeated against every fighter he faced that was not named Liam Smith. Williams has held a host of regional British and Inter-Continental titles. However other than his losses to Smith and Andrade, Williams doesn’t have any really notable fighters or signature wins on his resume. Will this finally give him the biggest win of his career, or will it be the same old story for “The Machine”?

Chris Eubank Jr. is a solid favorite to win this fight at -300 odds.

Eubank vs Williams: Schedule and Fight Card

The PPV broadcast in the U.S. will begin at 3 p.m. ET, while things get underway at 6 p.m. GMT in the U.K.. The full event fight card, subject to change as always, is as follows:

Chris Eubank Jr. vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin

Samuel Antwi vs Conah Walker

Chris Jenkins vs Julius Indongo

Rhys Edwards vs Ruslan Berchuck

Otto Wallin vs Kamil Sokolowski

Harlem Eubank vs Viorel Simion

Steve Robinson vs Shane Gill

Caroline Dubois vs Vaida Masiokaite