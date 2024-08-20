How to watch England vs Sri Lanka and live stream 1st Test online or on TV

Having already comfortably beaten the West Indies, England now welcome Sri Lanka to their shores for another three-game Test series. It commences at Old Trafford in Manchester and the England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test live stream starts on Wednesday, August 21 and runs to Sunday, August 25.

Below, are all the details for England vs Sri Lanka live streaming services in the US, UK and Australia. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch ENG vs SL live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The big story in the England camp leading up to this series is the absence of their captain, talisman and star all-rounder Ben Stokes. Injured during The Hundred, he'll miss all three Tests. A particular blow considering he'd only just come back to bowling at his best earlier in the summer.

With Zak Crawley also injured, in-form Surrey man Dan Lawrence will partner Ben Duckett at the top of England's order. It also means that Ollie Pope will captain his country for the first time, and he's presented the challenge of managing a seam attack lacking retired legends Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad. Matt Potts returns, alongside Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson.

Sri Lanka's preparations for this series have been far from ideal, having been beaten convincingly by an inexperienced England Lions XI last week by 7 wickets. Looking for positives, the Dhananjaya de Silva-led squad will grasp on to spinner Prabath Jayasuriya's five-wicket haul in the first innings. It's unlikely he'll be able to replicate the astonishing 16-wicket match that Muthiah Muralidaran stunned England with back in 1998, but he'll hope to add to his 71 wickets in just 12 career Tests to date.

If you're not sure of your best options for getting an England vs Sri Lanka live stream, we have all the details you need on this page — including ways to watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka live stream in the US

To watch England vs Sri Lanka stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you can cancel at any time you wish.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show all of England men's home Test matches in the UK and the 1st Sri Lanka Test will be shown across its Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event stations. The action starts at 11 am UK on Wednesday morning and, weather permitting, runs until between 6 and 7 pm each evening.

Sky TV base packages currently start from £26 per month. You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £22. Or, for new customers, pay from £43 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

It's worth noting that the BBC Two and the BBC Player streaming service have free daily highlights at 7 pm on each day of the Test.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka in Australia

You can watch England vs Sri Lanka in Australia on Fox Cricket 501, with play starting each evening at 8 pm AEST.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25.

What time does the England vs Sri Lanka match begin?

The 1st five-day Test match between England and Sri Lanka starts on Wednesday, August 21, with the fifth and final day on Sunday, August 25.

Each day's play starts at 11 am UK, which is 6 am ET / 3 am PT / 8 pm AEST.

1st Test: August 21-25 — Old Trafford, Manchester

August 21-25 — Old Trafford, Manchester 2nd Test: Aug 29 - Sep 2 — Lord's, London

Aug 29 - Sep 2 — Lord's, London 3rd Test: September 6-10 — The Oval, London

All you need to know about England vs Sri Lanka

What are the England vs Sri Lanka Test squads? England: Ollie Pope (c), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kasun Rajitha, Milan Rathnayake, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nisala Tharaka, Jeffrey Vandersay

What is the England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test venue? Old Trafford in Manchester is the opening venue for the three-game Test series between England and Sri Lanka. Not to be confused with the home of soccer team Manchester United, Old Trafford is the second oldest Test cricket venue in the UK (after The Oval) having hosted its first in 1884. It holds a 26,000 capacity for international matches and is also the home of Lancashire County Cricket Club.