How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore fight — date, start time and all you need to know

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore is an interesting exhibition fight with a retired all-time legend, so sports fans will want to learn the best ways to watch it live stream online.

Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers we've ever seen, but what he does now is definitely more spectacle than fighting. Don Moore, meanwhile, sports an undefeated record but against little known opponents.

Read on to find out how you can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore from anywhere, as well as a preview of the main event between Mayweather and Moore.

The exhibition fight between Mayweather and Moore is on Saturday, May 14.

What's the Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore fight time?

Coverage starts at 2 pm ET (7 pm UK). The Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore fight is scheduled to start at 5 pm ET (10 pm UK).

Where is the Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore fight?

Mayweather vs Moore takes place on a helipad on the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai, UAE.

This helipad is designed to appear to float apart from the building. It has hosted weddings, private parties and a sparring session for boxer Anthony Joshua.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore in the US

US sports fans who want to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore can see it on FITE.tv.

FITE.tv is offering this pay-per-view boxing event directly from their website. While FITE does offer a combat sports streaming subscription service, you don’t need to be a subscriber to buy this pay-per-view fight. Once you order the event, you can watch it on the FITE website or in the FITE app on smartphones and smart TVs.

Fans can buy the Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore pay-per-view with this offer:

On FITE.tv, the Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore Pay-Per-View costs $29.99 in the US

Fans can also watch Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore on LIVENow. The event costs $29.99 and includes extra features, including a watch together mode to video chat with friends while enjoying the fights. LIVENow also has live and on demand video of concerts, sports, fitness and entertainment.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore in the UK

In the UK, Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore is available on FITE. Coverage begins at 7 pm UK time and the Main Event should start approximately 10 pm UK.

FITE is a combat sports streaming service available in markets around the world. They are offering the Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore boxing event at a lower price point than many other pay-per-view events.

Buy Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore live stream on FITE for £14.99

Fans can also see Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore in the UK on LIVENow. The event will cost £19.99 and include catch up features that lets you rewatch moments again and again.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore from anywhere in the world

FITE is also offering the Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore event in almost every country around the world, including Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and others. Prices vary by region.

If you're traveling where none of the above options for watching Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore are easily available for you, another option is to utilize a virtual private network, or VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN as a reliable VPN service. Even better, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day no-quibble, money-back guarantee if you're not happy with the service.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. And it's a great way to keep up with the boxing action from anywhere in the world.

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore: main event preview

Floyd "Money" Mayweather (50-0) is one of the greatest boxers of all time with an undefeated professional career, but now he’s entered a new stage as more performer than athlete. Mayweather had several stages to his career, moving from "Pretty Boy" Floyd who jumped six weight classes to "Money" Mayweather who hosted some of the biggest earning events of all time. There are so many high points in his career, from wins over all time greats like Oscar De La Hoya, Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto and even Canelo Alvarez. However it wasn’t all positive, as Mayweather served jail time for domestic abuse and retired three times before it finally stuck.

Now Mayweather is all about the money, opting for spectacle. With his mega fight against Manny Pacquiao in the rearview mirror, he has been doing crossover and exhibition fights. His final professional fight was against MMA star Connor McGregor, who was having his first and only pro boxing match. Next, Mayweather had two exhibitions, with one against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa and the other against YouTuber Logan Paul. Now Floyd will toy with a real boxer again, but one who is nowhere near his level. No wonder Mayweather calls these exhibition fights "legalized bank robbing."

"Dangerous" Don Moore (18-0-1) is an undefeated professional boxer, but even long-time fight fans might be left with more questions than answers coming into this fight. Who is Don Moore? He is a retired featherweight boxer from Gary, Indiana, with 19 fights in 17 years. He may have scored 12 knockouts, but there is a catch.

Moore never fought against an opponent with a winning record and the combined record of his last six opponents was 34-108-5. He was a former sparring partner of Mayweather and he says that training will help him give Floyd trouble.

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore prediction/odds

Most major books are not offering published odds for the Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore exhibition fight.

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore fight card

The full event fight card, subject to change, is as follows: