How to watch Fury vs Usyk: live stream boxing online, fight card, start time, odds

It’s the battle of the undefeated heavyweights when WBC champion Tyson Fury takes on IBF, WBA and WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 18. Fury vs Usyk is a highly-anticipated main event on an exciting card that you won't want to miss.

Don't worry if you're abroad while the fight is on, because you can watch Fury vs Usyk live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Following a long and chaotic build-up, fans will finally have the chance to watch two of the most skilled fighters on the planet fight for the chance to be crowned undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. The last time that was achieved was back in 1999 by Lennox Lewis.

Fury would love nothing more than to emulate his fellow British fighter and secure the undisputed tag but will expect a tough night against Usyk. The 37-year-old was a dominant force at cruiserweight before stepping up to heavyweight and securing two dominant victories over Anthony Joshua.

The fight is a PPV in most countries. Fans in Ukraine, however, can watch Fury vs Usyk live on Megogo with a 14-day trial. Traveling abroad? You'll need a VPN to watch your usual stream from overseas.

How to watch Fury vs Usyk in Ukraine

With Usyk being Ukraine's most elite boxer, you won't be surprised to hear that Fury vs Usyk is streamed live in Kyiv and beyond.

Local streaming service Megogo's 'Light' plan has a 14-day trial, meaning it costs just 1 UAH to watch the fight.

Ukrainian away from home? NordVPN, a simple app that provides access to your regular streaming service from anywhere on the planet. Details of how to use NordVPN below.

How to watch Fury vs Usyk in the US

Boxing fans in the US can live stream Fury vs Usyk using either DAZN PPV or ESPN PPV. That will set you back $69.99 but the good news is that if you choose DAZN then you will get a full month's subscription to the U.S. streaming service after you watch all the action live and uninterrupted.

After that first month, a subscription to the U.S. streaming service will set you back $19.99 on a 12-month contract, $24.99 if you pay month-by-month or $224.99 if you pay up front for a year's access.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the leading platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

If you're an American stuck abroad, and want to tune into the Fury vs Usyk live stream via your usual platform, you'll need to get yourself a good streaming VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Fury vs Usyk in the UK

British fight fans are spoilt for choice when it comes to watching a Fury vs Usyk live stream as the bout is being shown on DAZN PPV, Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office.

In the U.K., you'll pay just £24.99 for the PPV via all three platforms, but if you choose DAZN then you receive a month's access to the streaming service thrown in for free with the Flexible monthly pass (£24.99 a month) or the instalment package spread over a year (£14.99 a month).

DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the Fury-Usyk on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky.

Fury vs Usyk is also available on Sky Sports Box Office as well as on TNT Sports Box Office where the coverage begins at 4 pm with the undercard.

If you're traveling outside the U.K. and want to watch Fury vs Usyk online on your usual UK service, you'll need to get yourself a good VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Fury vs Usyk in Australia

The Fury vs Usyk live stream follows the lead of other countries around the world in that it is also via DAZN. In Australia the PPV fee comes in at AU$34.99, again with a full month's access included for non-subscribers to catch all the action.

How to watch Fury vs Usyk from anywhere with a VPN

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a major broadcaster is streaming Fury vs Usyk.

However, if you're traveling outside your home country, you might find it tricky to access your usual services and subscriptions. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you overcome the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch Fury vs Usyk live streams from wherever you happen to be. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Fury vs Usyk tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Nationality British Ukrainian Date of birth August 12th, 1988 January 17th, 1987 Height 6' 9'' 6' 3" Reach 85" 78" Total fights 35 21 Record 34-0-1 (24 KOs) 21-0 (14 KOs)

Fury vs Usyk fight card

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk - for WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight titles

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace - for IBF and IBO super-featherweight titles

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis - for vacant IBF cruiserweight title

Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar

Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz

Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev

Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez

Fury vs Usyk odds

DraftKings has the odds are in favor of Tyson (-120) versus the underdog Oleksandr Usyk (+100).