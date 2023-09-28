How to watch Gen V: stream The Boys' superhero spin-off online

The second spin-off of the popular superhero TV show The Boys is on its way, as Gen V lands on Friday, September 29 to give us a new glimpse into the world of this irreverent world of heroes and villains.

Quick links Streaming: Prime Video

Debut: Friday, September 29

Episodes: 8

Gen V takes place at Godolkin University, a college for people with latent superpowers, and it follows the first wave of students to enrol after the true origin of superpowers has been revealed (which is a plot point from The Boys).

While the show focuses on an all-new cast of characters, some stars of The Boys are set to return in smaller roles, like Chace Crawford as The Deep, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train and Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett.

You'll be able to watch Gen V on its own if you want, but it'll make the most sense if you're a fan of The Boys and have seen its three seasons (as well as the first spin-off, Diabolical) so in this guide we'll help you work out how to watch Gen V as well as all the other shows in The Boys universe.

How to watch Gen V

You'll be able to watch Gen V on Amazon's Prime Video, with the show an original production by Amazon. The first episodes land on Friday, September 29, and you can find a full episode release schedule below.

Prime Video is a perk of an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year. You can also get free trials in various countries for a week or a month, to test out the service before you pay for it.

As well as Gen V, all other shows in The Boys franchise are on Prime Video too. Seasons 1, 2 and 3 of The Boys all have eight episodes of an hour (or slightly longer in one or two cases), while Diabolical is a series of eight animated spin-offs that are almost all 14 minutes long. The latter is less important for understanding Gen V, but it'll still help you understand the tone of the world!

Three episodes of Gen V will land on its release date of Friday, September 29, and then subsequent episodes will land weekly. Here's that full release date schedule:

Episode 1 — Friday, September 29

Episode 2 — Friday, September 29

Episode 3 — Friday, September 29

Episode 4 — Friday, October 6

Episode 5 — Friday, October 13

Episode 6 — Friday, October 20

Episode 7 — Friday, October 27

Episode 8 — Friday, November 3

How to watch Gen V everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Gen V, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like The Boys or other content even if you're not there.