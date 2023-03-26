How to watch Great Expectations online from anywhere
Here's where you need to go to watch Great Expectations, the new Dickens adaptation by Steven Knight.
Want to watch Great Expectations? Here's where you need to go.
After bringing us a star-studded version of A Christmas Carol in 2019, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is back to put his spin on another classic Charles Dickens novel in this new six-part TV drama.
UK: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)
US: FX on Hulu (opens in new tab)
This time, the BAFTA-winning writer is taking on the story of Pip (here played by Tom Sweet and Dunkirk's Fionn Whitehead, once he hits adulthood), the orphan who dreams of climbing the ranks and becoming a gentleman.
Alongside him are Olivia Colman in the role of the mysterious jilted bride, Miss Havisham, Matt Berry as lawyer, Mr. Pumblechook, Ashley Thomas as Jaggers, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella, and Owen McDonnell as Joe.
Here's where to watch Great Expectations, wherever you are...
How to watch Great Expectations in the UK
Great Expectations starts airing in the UK at 9 pm on Sunday, March 26 on BBC One.
Unlike some of the other recent BBC releases, Great Expectations isn't being released as a box set on BBC iPlayer, so whilst you can stream the series online via the app, you won't be able to binge it.
How to watch Great Expectations in the US
You'll be able to watch Great Expectations in the US on FX on Hulu at the same time, as the series is streaming from Sunday, March 26 in the States, too.
How to watch Great Expectations online from anywhere in the world
If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch Great Expectations online, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).
A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
