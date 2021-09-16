Help is a new one-part Channel 4 drama that tells the story of a young worker called Sarah in a fictional Liverpool care home. Along with her patient, Tony, Sarah finds her life torn apart by the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s how to watch Help online anywhere in the world!

After a hard upbringing spent struggling at home, in education, and at work, Sarah (Killing Eve's Jodie Comer) has finally found her calling as a carer at Sunshine Homes. She is known for connecting with the residents there, especially with Tony (This is England and Line of Duty's Stephen Graham). He has early-onset Alzheimer's, which leaves him prone to periods of confusion and sudden outbursts which the other staff struggle with.

However, Sarah steps in and the two form a real bond. But the unexpected coronavirus pandemic throws the home into disarray and Sarah and her colleagues are left poorly prepared to fight the virus. The pressure eventually proves too much for Sarah, who begins to search for a way out.

The stand-alone drama has been penned by the award-winning writer Jack Thorne who also wrote His Dark Materials and also stars Coronation Street’s Angela Griffin, Mr Selfridge’s Mike Noble, and Brassic’s John McGrellis.

How to watch the Help online in the UK for free

Help will air on Channel 4 on Thursday 16 September at 9pm. It is also available to watch now on All4.

How to watch Help in the US

There are currently no plans to air Help in the US.

