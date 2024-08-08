One of the more anticipated book to movie adaptations in a while is finally here, as Blake Lively stars in It Ends With Us, based on the novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover. But how can you watch It Ends With Us right now? Allow us to help.

Since its publication in 2016, It Ends With Us has sold more than one million copies worldwide, which certainly means that there are plenty of people interested in seeing the story of Lily Bloom, Ryle and Atlas be told on screen. But is it only playing in movie theaters? Can you stream It Ends With Us?

Read on for all the details you need to know about when, where and how you can watch It Ends With Us.

How to watch It Ends With Us in movie theaters

It Ends With Us is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and most of the world.

To find It Ends With Us showtimes you can visit the movie's official website or Fandango , either of which will allow you to find all the movie theaters in your area where the movie is playing and at what times. You can also purchase your tickets to any of the available showings directly through these websites.

If you have a favorite movie theater that you frequent, an option that not only will let you find and get tickets to It Ends With Us but also potentially save on them are movie theater subscription and membership programs. These offerings (available through many US and UK movie theater chains) allow moviegoers to get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions.

Is It Ends With Us streaming?

No, It Ends With Us is not available on any streaming service or digital on-demand platform at this time.

There's no information on when that is going to change, though the movie will almost certainly land on-demand before hitting a streaming service.

If we were to speculate, the most likely option as to where It Ends With Us will first land for streaming is Netflix, as Sony often gives the streaming service first crack at its titles. But all of that as TBD, as again, no official digital plans have been announced for It Ends With Us.

We'll keep this page updated as anything on that front changes.

What else to know about It Ends With Us

Here is the official synopsis for It Ends With Us:

"It Ends With Us, the first Colleen Hoover novel adapted for the big screen, tells the compelling story of Lily Bloom, a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents' relationship. When Lily's first love, Atlas Corrigan, suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future."

Blake Lively stars as Lily, alongside Justin Baldoni as Ryle and Brandon Sklenar as Atlas. Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Amy Morton and Kevin McKidd also star. Baldoni directs in addition to playing Ryle.

You can find out what we thought of the movie with the official What to Watch It Ends With Us review. For seeing what other critics thought of it, check out its score on Rotten Tomatoes .

Watch the trailer for It Ends With Us right here: