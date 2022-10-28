How to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva — date, time, fight card and all you need to know

The Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight could be one for the books — it’s Paul’s biggest fight against a professional mixed martial artist and a major milestone in his quest to transition from online influencer to serious fighter.

It makes sense, then, that you’d want to find a way to stream the Paul vs Silva fight, so you can see whether Paul holds his own (or possibly even wins?) against Silva, the former UFC Middleweight champ.

If you’re interested in watching Paul and Silva fight and don’t live in the US, you might be alarmed to know that the a stream isn’t easy to find outside the US.

But don’t worry — we’re here to help you catch the match.

Paul vs Silva fight info

When is Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva? The Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight is on Saturday, October 29. The headline match kicks off at 11 pm ET — that’s 8 pm PT or 4 am UK on Sunday, October 30. The event itself begins three hours prior, so if you want to get your money’s worth, you can catch a few other fights first.

Where is Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva taking place? The Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight is taking place in Glendale, Ariz., at the Desert Diamond Arena.

How to watch Paul vs Silva

How to watch the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight in the US

Like most fights, Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva is a pay-per-view fight, so you’ll need to pay money to stream the match.

The fight is being hosted on Showtime Pay-Per-View, which is supported by a plethora of platforms like smart TVs or Amazon Fire sticks.

You’ll have to pay $59.99 to stream the fight, though that does include the entirety of the event, not just the Paul vs Silver match itself.

Alternatively, you can use Fite TV to stream the match. This is actually a more affordable option, costing just $19.99 for the entire event. The sites general streaming plan doesn’t include the fight.

How to watch the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight in the UK

If you’re in the UK, Fite TV is your best way to watch the Paul vs Silva match — it’s the same price as in the US (as in, there’s no UK price, you just have to pay the equivalent of $20).

How to watch the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight from anywhere in the world

Fite TV remains your best way of watching the Paul vs Silva fight from all the countries where it streams — these include Canada and Germany.

If you’re not within Fite TV’s catchment area, then a handy tool is to utilize a VPN. VPNs, or Virtual Private Networks to give them their full names, allow you to access content available in a region different from where you are.

Our go-to VPN at What to Watch is ExpressVPN, which is reliable (and offers a 30-day money back guarantee if you don’t like it).

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. And it's a great way to keep up with the boxing action from anywhere in the world.

Anderson vs Silva overview

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva — main event preview

Jake Paul is a social media influencer. Alongside his brother Logan Paul, he's been making moves to be taken seriously in the boxing world.

Silva is a big name opponent for Paul, and it’ll be a real test of his mettle in the ring. Saying that, at 47, the Brazilian Silva is almost twice Paul’s age.

Paul has won the first five fights of his career. Silva has 36 wins under his belt, but also 11 losses, including three of his last five matches. It's also worth nothing that this is a boxing match, while Silva's forte is more mixed martial arts, though he's a talented fighter regardless.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight card

You can stream the Pay-Per-View broadcast from 8 pm ET/5 pm PT Saturday ad 1 am UK on Sunday, with the main fight happening three hours from then.