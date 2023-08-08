How to watch Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce — how to watch the documentary

From Keeping Up with the Kardashians to their latest reality series, Hulu's The Kardashians season 3, it seems like viewers have had an inside view of every aspect of Kim Kardashian's life. Now a new Max documentary, Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce, puts the spotlight on the reality star's divorce with superstar rapper Kanye West.

Kim and Kanye married in 2014 after the artist popped the question in front of her family, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras, at a candlelit AT&T Park in San Francisco. Their courtship and eventual wedding became one of the central stories on the family's reality series.

Kim and Kanye enjoyed a great deal of influence individually, so it's no surprise that they became a power couple once they married. Between Kim's business ventures and Kanye's music and fashion, they wielded influence in every circle they walked in while raising four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

There were rumors floating around that Kim and Kanye's marriage was in trouble, and by 2021 the couple announced that they would be separating. Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce documents the rise and fall of their marriage and what would become a very contentious divorce. With billions of dollars, property, brand partnerships and four children to consider, the divorce quickly devolved into a media circus. It was finalized in November 2022.

Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce is a two-part documentary that features interviews from the legal teams representing both sides, along with exclusive footage from inside the courtroom. The documentary will also explore what was happening behind the scenes as Kanye went on a social media offensive against Kim and how she handled it while protecting their children.

How to stream Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce in the US

Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce is available to stream in the US on Max, formerly HBO Max, beginning August 7.

If you don't have a subscription to Max yet, there are a number of options available to you. Take a look several options below:

How to stream Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce in the UK

UK reality fans can also tune into Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce on August 7. The new documentary can be streamed on Discovery Plus in the UK.