Planet of the Apes is one of Hollywood's most storied sci-fi franchises and we can now enjoy a new entry in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The 2024 new movie is one of the early blockbusters of the year. If it's one on your must-see list, we've got everything you need to know about how to watch Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes right here.

Kingdom is a sequel to the Andy Serkis-led Planet of the Apes movies that came out in the 2010s, but the story picks up well after Serkis' Caesar's story has ended. Now a young ape will be forced to learn just how much of the history he has been told is true and how much of it is a lie.

Intrigued? Read on to find out where, when and how you can watch Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

How to watch Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in movie theaters

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now playing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide. To find out exactly where and when you can see the movie, check out Fandango , which shows all of the movie theaters in your area playing the movie and available showtimes. You can also purchase your tickets online and reserve your seats directly from Fandango.

Another option that not only lets you find where and when Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is playing but also potentially saves some money on your tickets are movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. Offered by various US and UK movie theater chains, these programs allow for moviegoers to get free, discounted and/or monthly allotment of tickets, as well as deals on concessions and more.

Is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes streaming?

No, you cannot stream Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes at this time, as the movie enjoys its exclusive run in movie theaters.

We don't have any concrete info on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' at-home viewing plans yet. In all likelihood, it will first pop up for rental or purchase via digital on-demand platforms. As far as where it will make its streaming debut, as a 20th Century Studios movie, we can make an educated guess that it'll do so on either Disney Plus or Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus outside of the US. But again, nothing has been confirmed at this time, including the streaming date and platform.

We'll update this page as we receive more info on the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes streaming plan.

What else to know about Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

As we said, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes picks up many years after the end of the previous movie, War for the Planet of the Apes, and focuses on a new central character, Noa. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike."

With many of the actors playing apes through WETA motion capture technology, the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes cast includes Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon and William H. Macy.

Watch the trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes right here: