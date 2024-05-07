How to watch Let It Be: stream The Beatles movie online

Michael Lindsay-Hogg's Beatles movie Let It Be has not been officially available for decades, but on Wednesday, May 8, you'll be able to stream it from the comfort of your own home.

Originally released in 1970, just one month after The Beatles split up, Let It Be brings Beatles fans into the studio and onto the Apple Corps London rooftop to watch as the band (joined by Billy Preston) write and record their final album.

It's been out of circulation for decades, but following Peter Jackson's efforts on The Beatles: Get Back, and with the full support of Lindsay-Hogg, Apple Corps turned to Jackson's Park Road Post Productions team to bring us a full restoration of Let It Be.

The restoration was developed from the original movie's 16mm negative and features audio remastered by the same MAL de-mix technology used on Get Back. In Peter Jackson's words, this new version of Let It Be arrives 'looking and sounding far better than it did in 1970'.

If you're looking to revisit this chapter of music history, here's how to watch Let It Be.

How to watch Let It Be in the US

There's only one place you need to go to watch Let It Be, and that's Disney Plus. The newly restored version of Let It Be starts streaming on the service from Wednesday, May 8.

If you might be interested in streaming stuff from Hulu or ESPN Plus, we'd seriously recommend taking a look at the Disney Bundle. It starts from $9.99 and includes a variety of packages to suit your streaming needs.

How to watch Let It Be in the UK

Viewers in The Beatles' home country don't need to go far to find Let It Be, as the film's getting a global streaming premiere exclusively on Disney Plus on Wednesday, May 8.

To be able to tune in, you'll need to sign up to one of the streamer's three packages in the UK. Prices start from £4.99 a month for the ad-enabled tier, going up to £7.99 for ad-free streaming and £10.99 for Disney Plus Premium (which includes 4K streaming and Dolby Atmos support).

How to watch Let It Be in Australia

Just like in the US and UK, Australian Beatles fans will only be able to stream Let It Be on Disney Plus in Australia.

Disney Plus costs $13.99 per month for the streamer's Standard tier in Australia, or $17.99 for the premium offering.