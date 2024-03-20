How to watch McNeese vs Gonzaga: stream online or watch on TV

March Madness is underway, with first round games in the 2024 NCAA men's college basketball tournament taking place all afternoon and evening Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22. One of the marquee matchups of the Thursday slate of games is the NcNeese vs Gonzaga game, tipping off at 7:25 pm ET/4:25 pm PT on TBS.

Gonzaga finished second in the West Coast Conference during the regular season and in the conference championship tournament, edged out by Saint Mary's on both occasions. It's a slightly down year for Gonzaga, which has been a college basketball powerhouse for most of the last decade, but they have a quarter of players that can lead the way in scoring for their seventh-overall ranked offense in the country and second-best shooting team.

Meanwhile, McNeese has some shooters of its own, tied for seventh in the country in field goal percentage and eighth in three-point field goal percentage; so if they got hot from three, watch out. More than a few people see the Southland conference champions as a potential upset team, which would continue the long tradition of 12-seeds causing problems for 5-seeds.

The winner of this game would then face the winner of 4-seed Kansas and 13-seed Samford.

But before that, here is everything you need to know about how to watch McNeese vs Gonzaga.

How to watch McNeese vs Gonzaga in the US

The McNeese vs Gonzaga game is airing on TBS, so you need access to the cable channel in order to watch it live. This requires a cable TV package or a live TV streaming service that carries the channel; in the case of the latter that includes Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

College basketball fans who have cut the cord can also stream tournament games live if they sign up for Max, which has the B/R Sports tab for live sports available to all subscribers for free (for a limited time).

Though one of the best bang for your buck deals to watch all of March Madness is Sling TV. For as low as $20 per month you can sign up for Sling TV Blue and watch not only the McNeese vs Gonzaga game, but all of the March tournament action that airs on TruTV, TBS and TNT.

How to watch McNeese vs Gonzaga from anywhere

If you finds yourself outside of the US but wanting to watch the McNeese vs Gonzaga game, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help if there is no easy way to catch the action.

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like March Madness as you would in your home country. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (US, UK, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!