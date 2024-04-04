Action junkies, you've got something new to enjoy right now, as Dev Patel stars and directs the bloody revenge movie Monkey Man. The 2024 new movie is now available worldwide, but how and where can you watch Monkey Man? Allow us to help you with that.

Praise has been strong for the movie, which marks Patel's feature directing debut. What to Watch's Monkey Man review praises Patel's bonafide action chops both in front of and behind the camera. The overall critical consensus is strong for the movie, with it being "Fresh" on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes .

Read on to find out exactly how you can watch Monkey Man right now.

How to watch Monkey Man in movie theaters

The only place to watch Monkey Man right now is on the big screen, as the movie is playing exclusively in movie theaters. It officially releases in the US, UK and elsewhere on April 5 (early screenings available on Thursday, April 4).

To find out where and when the movie is playing near you, check out the Monkey Man website or visit Fandango, which will list all Monkey Man showtimes in your area. You can also purchase your tickets online through these sites.

Another option to not only get Monkey Man tickets but also potentially save some money of them is with movie theater subscription and membership programs. Offered by many US and UK movie theater chains, these programs give moviegoers access to free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other perks.

Is Monkey Man streaming?

Monkey Man is not streaming at this time.

We don't have any confirmed information on when Monkey Man is going to be made available for at-home viewing, whether it be through digital on-demand services or a streaming platform. However, we can pretty much assume that when Monkey Man does head to streaming, it will do so first on Peacock, as the movie is distributed by Universal Pictures, and Peacock is their affiliated streaming service.

What else to know about Monkey Man

In addition to starring and directing in Monkey Man, Patel co-wrote the script with Paul Angunawela and John Collee. Here is the official synopsis:

"Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash.

"After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him."

Starring alongside Patel in Monkey Man is Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwinti Kaleskar, Adithi Kalkunte and Makarand Desphande.

Watch the trailer for Monkey Man right here: