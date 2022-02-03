The world is coming to an end in Moonfall, which is par for the course when Roland Emmerich (Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow) has a new movie. This time, he’s recruited Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley to try and save the world from total destruction. Movie fans will get their chance to see Moonfall on Feb. 4, but how will they be able to watch this new disaster movie?

Moonfall takes place as a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth, sending it on a collision course that threatens all life on the planet. With mere weeks before impact, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Berry) must team up with former astronaut Brian Harper (Wilson) and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (Bradley) on a last-ditch mission to save the world.

It certainly looks like a big spectacle, but just where will you be able to watch Moonfall?

How to watch ‘Moonfall’

Roland Emmerich doesn’t go small with his movies, and the release of Moonfall certainly sticks to that idea as the disaster movie will play exclusively in movie theaters when it is released in most countries (including the U.S. and U.K.) on Feb. 4 (many theaters will offer early screenings on Thursday, Feb. 3).

If you’re planning on heading out to see Moonfall, you can find where it is playing and what time by checking sites like Fandango or your local movie theater’s own website. From either of these you can buy tickets ahead of time if you so choose.

Speaking of tickets, if you’re looking for ways to make a trip to the movie theater more affordable, you should definitely look into movie theater subscription deals. These subscription services, which are run by U.S. theater chains like AMC, Regal, Cinemark and Alamo Drafthouse and U.K. chains including Odeon, Cineworld and Picture House, provide discounted tickets, flat monthly rates to see a certain number of movies, concession deals and other perks.

Movie theaters have done many things to help protect against the ongoing pandemic through their CinemaSafe program. Still, should you choose to head to the theater to see Moonfall, or any movie, please be aware of your local mask/vaccine guidelines to ensure you and everyone in the theater an enjoyable and safe experience.

Is ‘Moonfall’ on streaming?

Moonfall will not be available for streaming when it is released on Feb. 4, and it likely won’t be for at least 45 days.

Hollywood has been moving away from simultaneous movie theater and streaming releases that some movies deployed previously during the pandemic and instead are going back to exclusive windows for movie theaters — though the now more common 45 days is much less than the 90 many movies had in the past.

Should Moonfall stick with the 45 day exclusive window for movie theaters, the movie would begin to be available for digital or streaming options around March 21. We’ll provide any streaming information when it becomes available.