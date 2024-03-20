How to watch Morehead State vs Illinois: stream online or watch on TV

March Madness is underway, with first round games in the 2024 NCAA men's college basketball tournament taking place all afternoon and evening Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22. An exciting matchup on March 21, and one that has the potential to bust some brackets, is the game Morehead State vs Illinois game, which tips off at 3:10 pm ET/12:10 pm PT on TruTV.

Illinois finished second in the Big Ten conference during the regular season and then won the Big Ten Conference tournament, which locked them into a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. They are led by head coach Brad Underwood and star player Terrence Shannon Jr., who is averaging 23 points per game this season, helping to pace the eighth-ranked offense in the country.

That should make for an interesting matchup with 14-seed Morehead State, which had the eighth-ranked defense in the country, allowing only 62.8 points per game. The Ohio Valley Conference champions are coached by Preston Spradlin and have Riley Minix as their leading scorer on the team at 20.8 points per game.

The winner of this game is going to play the winner of 6-seed BYU vs 11-seed Duquesne. But before that, here's everything you need to know about how to watch Morehead State vs Illinois.

How to watch Morehead State vs Illinois in the US

The Morehead State vs Illinois game is airing on TruTV, so you need access to the cable channel in order to watch it live. This requires a cable TV package or a live TV streaming service that carries the channel; in the case of the latter that includes Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

College basketball fans who have cut the cord can also stream tournament games live if they sign up for Max, which has the B/R Sports tab for live sports available to all subscribers for free (for a limited time).

Though one of the best bang for your buck deals to watch Morehead State vs Illinois and all of March Madness is Sling TV. For as low as $20 per month you can sign up for Sling TV Blue and watch not only Morehead State vs Illinois, but all of the March Madness games that air on TruTV, TBS and TNT.

How to watch Morehead State vs Illinois from anywhere

If you finds yourself outside of the US but wanting to watch the Morehead State vs Illinois game, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help if there is no easy way to catch the action.

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like March Madness as you would in your home country. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (US, UK, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!