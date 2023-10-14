How to watch Norway vs Spain: live stream Euro 2024 qualifier in Scotland and beyond

Norway vs Spain in Euro 2024 qualifying has more riding on it than you might think. Sure, Norway are desperate to win to move closer to Spain in Group A's second qualifying spot and Spain know a win puts them level on points with Scotland in top spot. But Scotland will be watching keenly, too. If La Roja draw or win in Oslo, then Scotland qualifies for Euro 2024 without even kicking a ball. Don't miss this one, especially if you're Scottish. Kick off is 7.45 pm UK on Sunday, October 15.

Norway vs Spain is available free on L'Equipe in France, and RTVE in Spain. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch Norway vs Spain from anywhere with a VPN.

It's been 23 long years since Norway last qualified for a major tournament. The Lions now have one of the most gifted generations in their history, led by captain Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland, but are still to end that two-decade wait. The Manchester City goalbot stuck a brace against Cyprus on Thursday and boss Stale Solbakken will need his talisman again in a must-win fixture if Norway are to avoid having to qualify for Euro 2024 via the dreaded play-offs.

Spain know a win puts them level on points with Scotland but Steve Clarke's side won't mind that that a jot. Following Tuesday's 2-0 win for the 2008 and 2012 European champions over Scotland – Scott McTominay's free-kick controversially ruled out at 0-0 sparking the latter's ire – the Tartan Army know that a point for Spain gives them an unassailable advantage over Norway and qualifies them for Germany next summer. Half of Scotland could be tuning in for this one.

If you're a nerveless Scotland fan and feel able to watch through your fingers, we've got plenty more information below, including a country-by-country list of how to catch all the Norway vs Spain action, plus a handy guide to explain how to watch if you're traveling abroad at the moment with the use of a VPN.

How to watch Norway vs Spain live stream for free

¿Te gusta el fútbol? Well, great news if you do love the beautiful game, you live in Spain, and you fancy some fervent Iberian commentary – Norway vs Spain will be show free on RTVE and the RTVE Play streaming service. Meanwhile, football fans in France will also be able to follow Norway vs Spain for free. Gratis streaming service L'Equipe is the place to go for the game. Kick-off is at 8:45 pm CET. Not in Spain or France at the minute? Scroll down to find out how to watch Norway vs Spain live stream from anywhere with a VPN if you're traveling abroad.

How to watch Norway vs Spain live stream in the US

Good news, soccer fans in the US – the Norway vs Spain Euro 2024 qualifier is available to watch from the Spanish-language outlet ViX and on Fox Soccer Plus. Kick-off will be 2.45 pm ET / 11.45 am PT.

Even better, there are plenty of ways to live stream all the action: Sling TV (on its Blue plan), Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all offer ViX, which is part of the Televisa Univision group.

Fubo costs $74.99 per month for its Pro plan, though an extra $10 will get you to Elite with more channels and DVR and an extra $20 will get you Ultimate with a huge number of channels. Sling TV costs from $40 per month or from $55 for its Blue and Orange combined. Hulu with Live TV runs you $69.99 per month with ads and $82.99 per month for no ads. YouTube TV has just one monthly rate of $72.99 per month. However, check out the deals below and you might score yourself a tasty discount.

Traveling abroad right now? Scroll down to find out how to watch Norway vs Spain live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Norway vs Spain live stream in the UK

If you're wanting to watch Norway vs Spain in the U.K. (and let's face it, millions of soccer fans north of Hadrian's Wall will be) then your only option is to sign up to Viaplay, which has the exclusive rights in Blighty for the non-England and Wales Euro 2024 qualifiers. Kick-off is at 7.45 pm UK and the game is on Viaplay Xtra.

There are, however, a couple of ways to sign up for ViaPlay's sports service, which also gives you exclusive access to La Liga soccer, the Scottish League Cup, NASCAR racing from the US and UEFA Nations League. To watch on TV, and you're a Sky or Virgin customer, you can sign up through your TV provider and gain access to sports via the channels ViaPlay Sports 1 & 2 and Viaplay Xtra.

Viaplay is supported on various smart TV brands, iOS and Android devices, PCs and Macs, as well as platforms like Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Google TV.

You can also stream ViaPlay online, which will also include the service's TV series and films as well as all that lovely sport, via the Total Monthly package that costs £14.99. To save 20%, you can choose the Viaplay Total Annual package by buying 12 months upfront, which works out at £9.99.

Finally, you can also watch via your Amazon Prime subscription. If you're not already an Amazon Prime customer, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial, then pay £8.99 per month for free delivery on millions of products, plus access to Prime Video. You can then add Viaplay Sport as an extra for £14.99 per month.

Not in the U.K. right now? Scroll down to find out how to watch Norway vs Spain live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Norway vs Spain live stream in Australia

The one and only way to watch Euro 2024 qualifiers, including Norway vs Spain, in Australia is using a subscription to Optus Sport, with the online streaming service airing all the games (at admittedly antisocial hours for many).

Kick-off is bright and early at 5.45 am AEDT on Monday morning.

Optus Sport costs $24.99 per month or $199 per year, with that annual price equating to four months' free over the monthly cost. Subscribers to Optus SubHub can pay just $6.99 monthly too, making it a great deal if you already use this service.

You can find Optus Sport here.

Not in Australia right now? Scroll down to find out how to watch Norway vs Spain live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Norway vs Spain in Canada

Good news, soccer fans, in Canada. The Norway vs Spain Euro 2024 qualifier is available to watch via subscription service DAZN. Kick-off is 2.45 pm ET / 11.45 am PT.

A DAZN subscription costs $24.99 per month. You can also sign up for a one-year subscription for $199.99.

Traveling away from Canada? Scroll down to find out how to watch Norway vs Spain live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Norway vs Spain everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Norway vs Spain in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports like the Euro 2024 qualifiers or other matches even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

All you need to know about the Euro 2024 qualifiers

When do Euro 2024 qualifying games take place? There are three more Euro 2024 qualifying matchdays remaining before we know who the teams are to qualify for next summer's tournament by right. That means, the current international break, followed by the next one in November. Matchday 8: October 15–17, 2023

Matchday 9: November 16–18, 2023

Matchday 10: November 19–21, 2023 For teams that don't manage to finish in the top two of their group to qualify automatically, there's a second chance via the play-offs. The 12 teams to reach the play-offs will be decided by UEFA Nations League rankings and split into three pathways of four teams. One team from each section will qualify for the finals. Play-off matchdays are as follows... Semi-finals: March 21, 2024

Finals: March 26, 2024