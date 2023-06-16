How to watch Queen's Club Championships online: live stream the tennis tournament

We're in the small pocket of time between the French Open and Wimbledon 2023, and that means it's time for the Queen's Club Championships, which start on Monday, June 19 and run for a week.

This annual ATP event functions as a warm-up for Wimbledon, the next Grand Slam, and it takes place in London's Queen's Club tennis venue in Kensington, just down the road from Wimbledon.

A tournament just for men's singles and doubles, some big tennis stars will be descending on the Queen's Club for play including Carlso Alcaraz, Holger Rune, Andy Murray and last year's winner Matteo Berrettini.

So if you're a tennis fan and want to catch the action, here's how to watch the Queen's Club Championships (sometimes called the Cinch Championships due to sponsorship reasons).

How to watch the Queen's Club Championships in the UK

There are two different ways to stream the Queen's Club Championships in the UK. Firstly, the BBC will be showing the tournament, so you can watch on your TV or stream the tournament live using iPlayer.

If you're not a licence fee payer there's another option, and that's Prime Video, as the Amazon platform will be hosting live coverage too. Prime Video is a perk of Amazon Prime which costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, though there's also a free 30-day trial available.

Matches each day begin at midday during the week, 1 pm on Saturday and 1:30 pm on Sunday.

How to watch the Queen's Club Championships in the US

To watch the Queen's Club Championships in the US, you'll want to use The Tennis Channel, as the cable channel will show some coverage of the tournament alongside other simultaneous tennis events.

If your current cable plan doesn't include TTC (or you don't have one), you can use live TV streaming services to get loads of channels. Sling TV (with the Sports Extra package), DirecTV Now (on the Ultimate tier) and Fubo all offer The Tennis Channel with Sling being the cheapest choice.

The games begin at 7 am ET/4 am PT during the week, an hour later on Saturday and half an hour later than that on Sunday, but The Tennis Channel's coverage will also show the Halle Open, the German Open and the Birmingham Classic, so you won't be able to watch non-stop Queen's Club matches.

How to watch the Queen's Club Championships everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Queen's Club Championships, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like the X or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Queen's Club Championships schedule