How to watch Reservation Dogs season 3 online: stream the final season of the show

The Rez Dogs are back for their last hurrah when Reservation Dogs season 3 debuts on Wednesday, August 2, which is the final season of the hit Indigenous American TV drama.

Quick links US: Hulu

UK: Not streaming yet

The show follows the Rez Dogs, four Oklahoman teens who are mourning the loss of their friend and desperate to move from their Reservation to California. Reservation Dogs been hailed as the first ever series to stock its creative cast entirely with Indigenous creatives, and it's won plenty of awards since its 2021 debut.

Two seasons have seen the group make attempts to leave and even succeed in their quest, but now they're left doubting whether they've made the right decision in the first place.

If you're keen to watch Reservation Dogs season 3, here's how to do it, so you can see how the saga of the Rez Dogs wraps up.

How to watch Reservation Dogs season 3 in the US

The only way to watch Reservation Dogs season 3 in the US is on Hulu, with the streaming service airing the first two episodes on Wednesday, August 2, and subsequent ones each week from then. There are set to be 10 episodes in this season, so the last one will air on Wednesday, September 27.

Hulu costs $7.99 each month for its ad-enabled tier or $14.99 monthly for the ad-free one, though many people choose to subscribe via the Disney Bundle, which gets you Disney Plus as well as Hulu for $9.99 per month (with higher tiers throwing in ESPN Plus or ad-free streaming). You can also add live TV to all this by signing up for a Hulu with Live TV subscription.

How to watch Reservation Dogs season 3 in the UK

So far, no official streaming date has been announced in the UK for Reservation Dogs season 3 just yet, but we have a good guess where it'll end up when it does come out.

The previous two seasons of the show have aired on Disney Plus, Disney's £7.99-per-month or £79.90-per-year streaming service. So we'd expect the Rez Dogs to find their way onto the streamer at some point in the future, we just don't know when yet.

We'll update this article when news of a UK Reservation Dogs season 3 streaming date lands, but until then hold steady.