How to watch Soccer Aid 2022 online
By Martin Shore published
Here's where you need to go to watch Soccer Aid 2022 online from anywhere in the world.
The world's biggest celebrity football match is back! Once again, Soccer Aid (opens in new tab) 2022 two teams of celebs and former professional footballers representing England and the Soccer Aid World XI will be taking to the pitch to battle it out (and raise a load of money for UNICEF in the process)
The fundraising event was co-created by Robbie Williams and Jonathan Wilkes back in 2006. 16 years later, the game has gathered together two star-studded teams who will be taking to the pitch on Sunday, June 12.
Will the England team be defeated again this year? Or will their new captain turn their luck around and lead them to victory for the first time since 2018?
Here's how to watch Soccer Aid 2022 online so you can catch the game and find out!
How to watch Soccer Aid 2022 online in the UK
Tuning into Soccer Aid 2022 in the UK couldn't be much easier. The big game will be broadcast live on ITV and STV on Sunday, June 12. Coverage begins at 6:30 pm BST, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 pm.
Viewers will also be able to stream the event live on ITV Hub (opens in new tab) free of charge.
How to watch Soccer Aid 2022 online from anywhere in the world
There's an easy way to watch Soccer Aid 2022 online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.
Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
And it's a great way to watch Soccer Aid via your usual method from anywhere in the world.
Who's playing for England?
- Liam Payne (captain)
- Damian Lewis
- Alex Brooker
- David Harewood
- Mark Wright
- Sir Mo Farah
- Russell Howard
- Chunkz
- Teddy Sheringham
- Gary Neville,
- Tom Grennan
- Jamie Carragher
- Fara William
- Joe Cole
- David James
- Aitch
- Mark Noble
- Eni Aluko
- Anita Asante
- Stewart Downing
Vicky McClure, Harry Redknapp, David Seaman and Emma Hayes are on management duties.
Who's on the Soccer Aid World XI team?
- Usain Bolt (captain)
- Martin Compston
- Mo Gilligan
- Chelcee Grimes
- Patrice Evra
- Steven Bartlett
- Carli Lloyd
- Noah Beck
- Lee Mack
- Munya Chawawa
- Kem Cetinay
- Cafu
- Andriy Shevchenko
- Petr Cech
- Roberto Carlos
- Mark Strong
- Tom Stoltman
- Andrea Pirlo
- Heather O'Reilly
- Dimitar Berbatov
The World team is being managed by Robbie Keane, Idris Elba and Arsene Wenger.
Where is Soccer Aid 2022 being played?
Soccer Aid 2022 is being played at London Stadium. The stadium was originally specifically built for the 2012 Olympics, but is more now best known as the official home of West Ham United.
