How to watch Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy — live and on-demand episodes

It has been a sheer delight touring Italy and its incredible food culture with Stanley Tucci in the docuseries Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy; though fair warning, it can easily get you salivating for the dishes shown, or looking to see how you can squeeze a trip to Italy into your budget.

But if you can’t immediately pack your bags for Italia, watching Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is the next best thing and we have just about all the info you need on how.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy season 2 is currently airing new episodes in both the US and UK (though not the same, we’ll explain below). While each episode stands on its own so you can hop in whenever you want and not miss a beat, you’re definitely going to want to be able to see all of his explorations of individual Italian regions, which so far have included Venice, Rome, Naples, Tuscany, Sicily and … London? It makes sense, don't worry.

Find out how to watch Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy live and on-demand right here.

How to watch Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy in the US

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy airs live exclusively on CNN. Starting October 9, and a new batch of four episodes premieres every Sunday at 9 pm ET/PT on the news network.

CNN is available as an option with most traditional cable pay-TV subscriptions (check your local providers to be sure), as well as being offered as part of the lineup for many live TV streaming services, including Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you prefer to watch your shows on-demand to fit your schedule, there are a couple of options for Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. Subscribers to pay-TV options (both traditional and live TV streaming services) can access episodes via the CNN app using their login info. Or, if you’ve cut the cord entirely, the Discovery Plus streaming service features all season 1 episodes and the first four episodes of season 2.

How to watch Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy in the UK

UK audiences can tune in for Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy also every Sunday night on BBC2. Debuting on October 2, all eight episodes of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy season 2 air Sundays on BBC2 at 8:20 pm UK.

The on-demand option for the UK is to watch the docuseries on BBC iPlayer, which is free to anyone in the UK, making it incredibly easy to catch up with Stanley Tucci’s Italian escapades.

How to watch Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy online from anywhere

For those not in the US and UK hoping to experience Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, a good option is using a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN service (we like ExpressVPN), allows you to access a broadcast from a different region no matter where you are, meaning you can watch CNN or BBC2’s broadcast of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy even if you are not in those countries.

