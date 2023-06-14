The second Star Trek series of the year is here: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 continues the many adventures of the Starship Enterprise in this Star Trek: Discovery spin-off and The Original Series prequel.

Quick links Streaming: Paramount Plus

Debut: Thursday, June 15

Episodes: 10

The show centers on the staff of Star Trek's most famous ship, as they fly around space exploring... well, strange new worlds, as the title says. Featuring beloved characters from the series including Spock and Pike, Strange New Worlds gives fans the 'new-adventures-each-week' fun from the original series that other recent Star Trek shows eschew.

If you're a Star Trek fan who wants to see the continuing adventures of some of the series' classic characters, or simply a sci-fi fan who wants to see adventure and action in space, here's how to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 online.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2

In all regions around the world where it's available, Paramount Plus will be the place to stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2, alongside the first season and many other of the franchise's shows and movies.

This streaming service costs $4.99 per month in the US (or $9.99 for the ad-free tier) and £6.99 monthly in the UK, with annual plans available in both regions that let you subscribe for 12 months for the price of 10.

Other ways to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2

If you don't want to download a whole new streaming service just to watch Star Trek, there are two other ways to sign up to Paramount Plus that avoid this issue.

You can sign up to the streaming service, and thus watch Strange New Worlds, via Prime Video and Apple TV (you need an Amazon Prime account for the former) — it's the same price as signing up for the standalone service, but the shows and movies will automatically get listed alongside all your other videos from the platform.

Find the Prime Video Paramount Plus channel here.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 FAQs

When do Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episodes land? Episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds come out weekly, and here's when you can see them: