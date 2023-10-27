How to watch Survivor UK: stream the reboot online plus release date and more
Survive the Dominican Republic and Joel Dommett
After a 20-year break, Survivor UK is back, and on Saturday, October 28 you'll get to enjoy a brand-new season of this challenging reality TV show.
UK: BBC One | iPlayer (free with license fee)
US: Not streaming yet
Watch abroad with a VPN
Based on the classic and long-running American show, which was itself based on a previous UK show, Survivor UK introduces us to 18 Brits who have been jetted off to the Dominican Republic under the watchful eye of host Joel Dommett.
There, they'll have to compete in physical and mental challenges each week, as they're split into tribes who slowly vote out the weakest members of their own. At the end of the show, the winners will get to enjoy a reward of £100,000.
It's a great time for fans of the TV show series, with Survivor season 45 currently airing in the States. But if you're excited about this new and rebooted attempt to make Survivor work with a cast full of Brits, here's how to watch Survivor UK wherever you are.
How to watch Survivor UK in the UK
On TV, Survivor UK will begin on Saturday, October 28 at 8:25 pm on BBC One. Subsequent episodes will air weekly at the same time on the same channel, after Strictly and before Blankety Blank.
You can also watch the show using iPlayer, as the BBC streaming service lets you watch live TV from its various channels. In addition, Survivor UK will be added to its video-on-demand catalog shortly after it airs, in case you can't or don't want to watch live.
Can you watch Survivor UK in the US?
We're sorry to say that, at the time of writing, there's no official way to watch Survivor UK in the US. It's not been confirmed to be airing on PBS America, BBC America, Netflix or anything else.
There's also no word on whether Survivor UK ever will air on TV or a mainstream streaming service in the US, so you might have to find an alternative way to watch...
How to watch Survivor UK everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Survivor UK, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite international shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
