How to watch the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2022 online from anywhere

Here's how to watch All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2022 online from anywhere.

The series has become a huge hit, with fans falling in love with the adventures of James Herriot. But the show has now entered World War Two, which has cast a shadow over James and the vets. James remains torn over whether he should head into battle, but he will be enjoying his first Christmas this year with his new wife Helen.

Also staying at Skeldale House is a Jewish evacuee, Eva (Ella Bernstein), and everyone wants to make sure she has a magical Christmas.

Chatting about the Christmas special, star Nicholas Ralph, who plays James, says: "The onus is on family and there are a lot of firsts, which is sweet. For James and Helen, it's their first Christmas and also it's the first Christmas for everyone under these wartime circumstances."

Siegfried soon finds himself called out to help River, the horse he helped in the previous series. River is injured and Siegfried has to try and help get him fit for a big race. Meanwhile, Mrs Hall gets some worrying news about her close friend Gerald.

And Mrs Pumphrey is very worried about a stray cat and calls in James for help.

Nicholas explains: "Mrs Pumphrey has an issue with this cat and kitten and James thinks that's the perfect job for Eva to come with him on as an assistant. The kitten was very sweet, but the older cat wouldn’t sit next to me, I don’t know if it was my aftershave, but it kept careering off when it was supposed to look tired from looking after this kitten! Derek [who plays Mrs Pumphrey's pampered Pekingese Tricki Woo] was completely nonplussed by the cat though, a herd of elephants could run by and he’d barely bat an eyelid!"

How to watch All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2022 in the UK

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas 2022 special airs on Channel 5 on Friday, December 23 at 9pm. You can also watch it via My5.

How to watch All Creatures festive episode online from anywhere in the world

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch All Creatures, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

How to watch All Creatures in the US

US fans can watch the show on PBS but they will have a wait until they can see this festive special. In good news All Creatures Great and Small season 3 will begin on PBS in January 2023.