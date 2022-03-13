Want to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 online? Here's how.

Awards season is underway, and it's almost time for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts to celebrate some of the biggest achievements in film from around the globe from the past year.

This year's ceremony will be hosted by comedian and actress Rebel Wilson. There are some huge films up for awards this year, including Dune, The Power of the Dog, Licorice Pizza and Encanto, to name but a few.

Here's how you can watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 online in the UK

This year's BAFTA Film Awards will be held at the Royal Albert Hall Sunday, March 13, and will be shown on BBC One from 7 pm.

This means you'll also be able to stream the whole ceremony online via BBC iPlayer.

How to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 online anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a penny, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 online via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 online in the US

We've got some exciting news for US readers who want to catch the BAFTA Film Awards. For the very first time, anyone in the US will be able to stream the awards ceremony live on BritBox.

BritBox and BAFTA formed a partnership to bring the awards to a US audience back in 2018, and this year the BAFTAs will be available for streaming on the subscription service.

A BritBox subscription costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year after a free trial. The streaming service is available on the BritBox website, Roku, Amazon Fire TV sticks, Apple TV, Samsung, LG, AirPlay, Chromecast and all iOS and Android devices.