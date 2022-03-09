BAFTA Film Awards 2022: air date, host, nominees, and everything we know

The BAFTA Film Awards 2022 ceremony is airing soon, where we'll get to celebrate some of the biggest achievements in film from the past year.

From the biggest blockbusters to independent shorts, there's lots in store for film fans keen to see what this year's winning line-up will look like.

As well as the awards, we know that the evening will also include a celebration of James Bond's 60th birthday with an exclusive performance from Shirley Bassey and her orchestra, as well as a special performance from Emilia Jones, so there's plenty to entertain us throughout the evening.

Here's what you need to know about the BAFTA Film Awards 2022...

The 2022 BAFTAs ceremony will take place on Sunday 13 March and will be broadcast on BBC One in the UK. There will be coverage between 7pm and 9pm and it will later be available on-demand via iPlayer.

Viewers in the US and Canada can watch via Britbox. For further information about global transmission, check the BAFTA website to see where you can watch.

During the evening, there'll be red carpet coverage, performances and of course, the presenting of the awards, so make sure you stay tuned so you don't miss any of the action!

Who is hosting the BAFTA Film Awards?

Rebel Wilson is set to host this year's ceremony. (Image credit: ©Darcy Hemley, 2022)

Recently, it was confirmed that Bridesmaids actress and comedian Rebel Wilson would host the BAFTA awards ceremony this year. She has previously presented the Best Director BAFTA award in 2020, so she's no stranger to presenting duties!

Rebel says: "I'm very honored to be hosting the awards, it's going to be so much fun! I'll just be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench, and together we'll try and bond with Daniel Craig. Everybody's going to love it."

Who are this year's nominees?

Congratulations to all the 2022 #EEBAFTAs nominees! Discover the list in full 👇Tune in on Sunday 13 March to see who takes home those iconic BAFTA masks ✨February 3, 2022 See more

There are some great films nominated for this year's BAFTAs including The Power of the Dog, Dune, Titane, and No Time to Die, so it's going to be a tough competition!

In addition to this, there are some critically-acclaimed films up for Outstanding British Film including Ali & Ava, Boiling Point and Belfast, all hoping to pick up a coveted award statue on home turf.

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch, Stephen Graham and Will Smith are among those hoping to win Best Actor, while the likes of Jessie Buckley, Ariana DeBose and Ann Dowd are up for Best Actress.

We also have the EE Rising Star awards voted on by the public, which celebrates some of the upcoming talent in the industry. It's the only one voted by viewers, so make sure to have your say if you haven't already.

For the full list of this year's categories and nominees, check out our BAFTA 2022 film nominations feature.