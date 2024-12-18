How to watch The Good Ship Murder Christmas Special online: stream festive installment of seafaring cosy crime show

Watch The Good Ship Murder Christmas Special and set sail for a cosy crime Christmas. The holiday one-off will arrive on December 18 ahead of season 2 in January and will be available to stream for FREE in the UK on My5. Don't worry if you’re away from the UK, because you can watch The Good Ship Murder Christmas Special from anywhere with a VPN .

Quick links The Good Ship Murder Christmas Special airs on Wednesday, December 18. Time: 9pm UK / 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 8am AEDT (Thurs)

UK: My5 (free)

How to use a VPN to watch The Good Ship Murder Christmas Special from anywhere

Very much Channel 5’s answer to Death in Paradise, The Good Ship Murder was a surprise hit when it aired back in late 2023. Fresh from a short stint on Strictly, Shayne Ward stars as former detective turned cruise ship crooner Jack Grayling, who, along with the ship’s First Officer Kate Woods (Catherine Tyldesley) finds himself tasked with solving various murders and mysteries as the make port across the Mediterranean.

The Christmas Special will see the pair having to find a replacement Santa when the ship’s original jolly Saint Nick falls ill. Ashore, an encounter with Buddy, a struggling stand-up who more than fits the bill, seems like a Christmas miracle, but when things take another turn for the worse, it falls to Jack and Kate to save Christmas for all on board.

Also starring Claire Sweeney as the ship's put-upon cruise director Bev and Zak Douglas as crew member Jamil, with guest turns from Cliff Parisi as Buddy and Naomi Radcliffe as his assistant Karen, this Christmas Special should be a festive treat for fans of easygoing crime drama to watch with a hot cocoa.

Ready to add some cosy crime into your festive schedule? Here's how to watch The Good Ship Murder Christmas Special from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below. And for more on the festive installment, don't miss our preview.

How to watch The Good Ship Murder Christmas Special online in the UK for free

The Good Ship Murder Christmas Special will go out on Channel 5 at 9pm UK on Wednesday, December 18. You'll also be able to stream live and on catch up on the My5 streaming service. Channel 5 and My5 are free to watch. If you're trying to access My5 while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch from anywhere.

Can I watch The Good Ship Murder Christmas Special online in the US?

Viewers in the US (and Canada) can catch episodes of The Good Ship Murder on BritBox. The entire first season is available to stream now, although there's no word on if the Christmas Special is set to arrive over the holidays.

BritBox costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, but new users can get a 7-day free trial before paying a cent.

Brits visiting the States will need a VPN to watch The Good Ship Murder Christmas Special. We've got all the details you need for that below.

Can I watch The Good Ship Murder Christmas Special online in Australia?

The good news for Aussies is that the first season of The Good Ship Murder can be streamed totally free via SBS On Demand. The bad news is that there's nothing confirmed just yet on when the Christmas Special might arrive.

That means that Brits abroad looking to stream The Good Ship Murder Christmas Special will want to look into purchasing VPN. You’ll find all the details on how to do that here.

How to watch The Good Ship Murder Christmas Special from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch The Good Ship Murder Christmas Special on the My5 streaming service by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the UK for My5

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!