How to watch The Horror of Dolores Roach: stream the new crime thriller online

The next big horror TV show is here because The Horror of Dolores Roach is set to hit screens soon, bringing massages, meat and murder to the small screen.

Debut: Friday, July 7

Episodes: 8

VPN: ExpressVPN

Based on the same-titled podcast from Gimlet Media, The Horror of Dolores Roach tells the story of the titular character who's let out of prison after 16 years, and finds the world has changed dramatically.

Roach sets up a massage parlor in her friend's basement but the economic pressures cause her to take some dark actions to keep it afloat. The podcast was compared to The Legend of Sweeney Todd, though we won't spoil anything else.

If you're interested in seeing where this story goes, then here's how to watch The Horror of Dolores Roach where you are.

How to watch The Horror of Dolores Roach

You'll be able to watch The Horror of Dolores Roach using Amazon's Prime Video streaming service, because the show is an Amazon exclusive and was co-produced by Amazon Studios.

Each of the eight episodes of the show will land on Prime Video at the same time, on Friday, July 7, in a rare case of Amazon letting you binge all episodes of a new show at once.

Prime Video is a perk of an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 for an annual pass. In the US, there's also a Prime Video-only subscription package which costs $8.99 each month.

How to watch The Horror of Dolores Roach everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Horror of Dolores Roach, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like The Horror of Dolores Roach or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.