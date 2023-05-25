How to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 finale

It's time for the last laugh: after five seasons and six years, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is coming to an end, with Friday, May 26, bringing the final episode of the final season of one of Prime Video's finest shows.

A period comedy show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follows Miriam Maisel, or Midge, a housewife from New York who embarks on a career in stand-up comedy. Mrs. Maisel has won many awards since it debuted in 2017, including a Golden Globe and several Primetime Emmy awards, but the show is coming to an end now.

Whether you've been keenly following the show and want to make sure you can catch the final episode, or want to catch up on the hit now that all its episodes are out in the wild, here's how to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

How to stream The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

In almost every country around the world, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is available to watch in its entirety on Amazon's Prime Video — it is, after all, produced by Amazon Studios and is an original for the company's streaming platform.

Prime Video is a perk of Amazon Prime membership, which costs you $14.99/£8.99 monthly or $139/£95 annually. There's a free trial available to people who haven't already signed up for Prime.

The final episode should drop on the platform at 12:01 am ET on Friday, May 26.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel questions

How many episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are there? In total there are 43 episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel over five seasons; the first, third and fourth seasons have eight episodes while the second had 10 and the fifth had nine.

Will there be more episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel? No, as Amazon has confirmed that the fifth season is the one to wrap up Midge's story. According to showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino, the decision to end things here was so that audiences "walked away from this feeling fulfilled" and that the "characters got what was coming to them." She also stated that the show wasn't initially conceived to have this five-season arc, as she was aware that it could be canceled before then, but after the show's success, the story seemed to naturally wrap up by the fifth season.