How to watch The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys online

What does it take to run a billion-dollar ranching business? Steve McBee is close to finding out in The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, but money isn't the only thing standing in his way.

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys is a reality series that debuts on Monday, March 11. It looks at McBee Farm & Cattle, run by Steve McBee along with his three sons and some other important figures, as the company tries to become a billion-dollar business.

However the sons are just confirmed with becoming the heir to the business throne, while the father is preoccupied with his many affairs. So will this ranching business even make it from 'million' to 'billion'?

If the sound of this new reality documentary series appeals to you, here's how to watch The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys when it debuts on Monday, March 11.

How to watch The McBee Dynasty in the US

If you live in the US, you'll need to use the streaming service Peacock to watch The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, as the new reality show is an exclusive and original production for NBCUniversal's streaming service.

Peacock costs $5.99 per month for its Premium tier and $11.99 for Premium Plus. The main difference between the two options is that the former will make you watch commercials while the latter won't.

Can you stream elsewhere?

If you live in the UK, Australia or other countries around the world, you might be wondering whether there's an official way to watch The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys in your region.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that there is. Peacock hasn't announced ways to watch The McBee Dynasty outside the US, and it's very possible that it won't land in many other countries due to its quintessentialy American nature.

That doesn't mean you're out of options if you live outside the US though...

How to watch The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.