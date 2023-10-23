How to watch the Milli Vanilli documentary: stream the acclaimed music doc online

In the late 1980s, a certain European R&B duo almost became the musical supergroup, until scandals and deaths got in the way. And the new documentary Milli Vanilli will chart the story of the eponymous band.

This new feature-length doc features interviews with the members of Milli Vanilli and record producers and executives, as well as archival footage and more, all to paint a portrait of this flash-in-the-pan musical voyage.

Releasing on Tuesday, October 24, Milli Vanilli has already been a hit on the film festival circuit and sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes at the moment. Reviews have been calling it a surprising humane and even-handed look at the duo and its missteps.

Here's how to watch the Milli Vanilli documentary at home...

How to watch Milli Vanilli

Once it started playing at film festivals, Milli Vanilli was picked up by Paramount, and the documentary will be launching exclusively on streaming service Paramount Plus from Tuesday, October 24.

Paramount Plus costs $5.99 per month in the US or £6.99 in the UK, and there are annual options at $59.99 and £69.90 respectively. There's also a $11.99-per-month option in the US which includes Showtime as well, and while this is a useful bundle for streaming fans, it's not strictly necessary if you just want to sign up for Milli Vanilli.

Unlike some Paramount Plus documentaries, Milli Vanilli will enjoy a global launch, so you can watch it in the UK from October 24 as well as in the US.

How to watch Milli Vanilli for free

Interested in watching the new music documentary but aren't sure if you want to sign up for a streaming service just for one feature-length doc? Well, we've got a solution for you.

Paramount Plus offers a 7-day free trial, so you can watch as much TV or movies for your first week just to see if the streamer is for you. Just note that once this week is over, you'll go straight into a paid plan unless you cancel it.

This trial is only for new subscribers but there's a handy back-up for Amazon Prime subscribers. There's a Paramount Plus channel on Prime Video which also has a free trial, which you can use even if you previously tried the trial for the standalone service. This, in effect, means there are two week-long Paramount Plus trials available if you're smart about it.

How to watch X everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Milli Vanilli, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies, sports other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.