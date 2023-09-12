How to watch The Morning Show season 3: stream the drama show online

Hit Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon drama The Morning Show is back for its third season on Wednesday, September 13, and we'll help you figure out how to watch it (and also catch up on past seasons).

Quick links Streaming: Apple TV Plus

Debut: Wednesday, September 13

Episodes 10

Watch abroad: ExpressVPN

The Morning Show follows Jennifer Aniston's Alex and Reese Witherspoon's Bradley, co-hosts of a breakfast TV show who have to weather the changing media environment, as well as each other.

After season 2 saw the show amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, season 3 follows the team as they have to contend with a tech giant's takeover of the channel. Jon Hamm and Tig Notaro join the cast for this season.

So here's how to watch The Morning Show season 3, and also how you can catch up on past seasons if you haven't seen them yet or need to catch up.

How to watch The Morning Show season 3

You'll be able to watch The Morning Show using the streaming service Apple TV Plus, because the show is an Apple Original. We've got the full release schedule below, but the previous two seasons of TMS are all available to binge on the streamer already.

Apple TV Plus costs $6.99/£6.99 per month to stream, though there are plenty of Apple TV Plus free trials that let you try out the streamer before you pay full price for it.

The first two episodes of The Morning Show season 3 will be available to watch when the show debuts on Wednesday, September 13, and subsequent ones will release weekly from then. Here's that full release schedule:

Episode 1 — Wednesday, September 13

Episode 2 — Wednesday, September 13

Episode 3 — Wednesday, September 20

Episode 4 — Wednesday, September 27

Episode 5 — Wednesday, October 4

Episode 6 — Wednesday, October 11

Episode 7 — Wednesday, October 18

Episode 8 — Wednesday, October 25

Episode 9 — Wednesday, November 1

Episode 10 — Wednesday, November 8

How to watch The Morning Show season 3 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Morning Show season 3, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like The Morning Show or other content even if you're not there.