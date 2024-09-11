How to watch The Old Man season 2: stream the Jeff Bridges spy show online

One of the What to Watch team's most anticipated 2024 shows is finally here: The Old Man season 2 brings back the spy thriller with its cable premiere on Thursday, September 12 and its streaming release a day later.

Based on the Thomas Perry book, The Old Man is about Dan Chase, a retired CIA operative who is forced to go on the run. He's chased by FBI and CIA agents as well as the ghosts of his past missions outside the US. In the second season, his family is at risk because of a former target of Chase.

Jeff Bridges leads the cast as Dan Chase and John Lithgow, Alia Shawkat, Gbenga Akinnagbe and Amy Brenneman all join too. It's an action-packed show with some fantastic performances.

So if you're excited for The Old Man season 2, here's how to watch it online or on TV in different parts of the world.

How to watch The Old Man season 2 in the US

You will be able to watch The Old Man season 2 either on cable or via streaming.

On cable, you'll need to tune in to FX. The first two episodes will air on Thursday, September 12 at 10 pm ET/PT, and each week one more episode will air at that time slot on the channel.

FX is a cable network that is available through most traditional pay-TV providers as well as many live TV streaming services, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you'd rather watch The Old Man on streaming, you'll need to sign up for Hulu. Episodes of the show's second season will be uploaded to the service a day after they air on FX, starting on Friday, September 13. This is where you can watch the first season too.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier or $17.99 for its ad-free one, but many choose to sign up via the Disney Bundle for $9.99 as that includes Disney Plus at a nice bundle price.

How to watch The Old Man season 2 in the UK

While we know that The Old Man season 2 will stream on Disney Plus in the UK, we don't yet know when it'll actually be available to watch.

This fits with the first season, which hit Disney Plus in the UK three months after its US debut. If that schedule follows for this second season, we'll hopefully see it at some point before the end of 2024. We'll update this article when news emerges.

As stated, Disney Plus hosts the first season, so if you want to watch it ahead of the second season arriving that's the way. Your cheapest option is via the £4.99-per-month ad-enabled plan but £7.99 per month will let you watch without adverts.

How to watch The Old Man season 2 in Australia

As in the UK, Disney Plus will get The Old Man season 2 at some point in the future in Australia. However there was a much reduced delay in the first season arriving down under, of just a month, so it's possible that we'll see it before too long.

You can sign up for Disney Plus to watch the first season. The standard plan costs $13.99 each month and premium is $4 more, if you want to avoid ads. Annual plans exist which cost the same as 10 months of a subscription.