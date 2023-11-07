How to watch The Santa Clauses season 2: stream the holiday TV show online

Snowflakes are in the air as the first of the major holiday TV shows is set to debut on Wednesday, November 8: The Santa Clauses season 2 tells us that Christmas is just around the corner.

Quick links Streaming: Disney Plus

Debut: Wednesday, November 8

Episodes: 6

The show, a spin-off of the festive Tim Allen 90s movie, follows the Calvin family who are promoted to become the new Clause family to run Christmas. However the head of the family is growing older, and so needs to find a replacement within or without his family.

This is a Christmas comedy for all ages, and the movie and TV show were popular enough to justify another season, which will show us a pretender to the festive throne as they try to take Santa's job.

So here's how to watch The Santa Clauses season 2 online, as it isn't going to air on TV.

How to watch The Santa Clauses season 2

You'll be able to watch The Santa Clauses season 2 on Disney Plus, as the sequel series will join the first one on Disney's streaming platform in all countries where it's offered.

In the US, Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier or $13.99 for its ad-free one. Many subscribers sign up via the Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu and costs $9.99 monthly.

In the UK you can get Disney Plus for £4.99 for its new ad tier, but £7.99 will get you its standard tier without adverts and £10.99 allows you to stream certain movies in 4K and with Dolby Atmos.

In addition to the TV show of The Santa Clauses, Disney Plus has the original 1994 movie that the franchise is based on, if you want to catch up on that Tim Allen movie.