The Santa Clauses season 2: release date, cast, plot, first looks and everything you need to know

The Santa Clauses season 2 arrives in November 2023 to give us all an early Christmas TV present. The over-the-top festive series follows on from The Santa Clauses season 1 which was a Disney Plus sequel of the legendary movie The Santa Clause and its various sequels. This saw Tim Allen step back into his iconic role as Scott Calvin, an ordinary man forced to become Father Christmas. The series saw him search for a successor, to no avail, but now The Santa Clauses season 2 will follow Scott as he prepares his son Cal, played again by Austin Kane, to step into his shoes. However, they now face a new adversary in the shape of Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa who is played by Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet. Magnus hopes to reclaim the mantle.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Santa Clauses season 2…

The Santa Clauses season 2 again sees Tim Allen giving us plenty of festive fun. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

The Santa Clauses season 2 launches worldwide with two episodes on Disney Plus on Wednesday November 8 2023 and the remaining episodes released weekly.

What is the plot of The Santa Clauses season 2?

The Santa Clauses season 2 follows Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) once again who, after failing to find a successor last time, sees him train up his son, Cal (Austin Kane) to take over as Santa Claus when he retires. But Cal faces some tough competition from Magnus Antas (Eric Stonestreet), known as The Mad Santa, who reigned during the 14th century and now wants another crack at the whip. Magnus returns to the North Pole, determined to take down Scott and reclaim his crown but can the Calvin family join together to stop him?

The Santa Clauses season 2 — returning cast

The Santa Clauses season 2 cast sees many returning stars, including the lead actor Tim Allen who played Scott Calvin, aka Santa, in the original movies, series one of The Santa Clauses and now reprises the role for season 2. Tim played Tim Taylor in the TV show Home Improvement and voices Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story movies. He’s also starred in Last Man Standing, Galaxy Quest, Wild Hogs and Redbelt.

Tim Allen's daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick again plays Sandra Calvin Claus, while Elizabeth Mitchell (Lost, Outer Banks) is reprising her role as Scott's wife Carol Claus and Austin Kane (Never Have I Ever) is their son Cal once more.

Devin Bright (The Unicorn) is again playing Noel, while comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is back playing Kris Kringle.

Matilda Lawler will also reprise her role of Santa’s chief of staff, Betty as does Liam Kyle who plays Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon, Ruby Jay as Riley Laura and San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.

Tim Allen is reprising his famous 1990s Santa role. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Tim Allen's Santa and Carol Claus (Elizabeth Mitchell) prepare for retirement. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

The Santa Clauses season 2 — new cast member Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas

Joining the cast for The Santa Clauses season 2 is Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet is Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa.

First look! Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas in The Santa Clauses season 2 (Image credit: Disney Plus)

The Santa Clauses season 1 recap

The Santa Clauses season 1 saw the Calvin family leave the North Pole. Dad Scott Calvin was about to turn 65 and, realising he couldn’t be Santa forever, set out to find a suitable replacement while preparing his family for a new adventure. However, Scott’s choice proved less than ideal and so his family had to scramble to launch a desperate bid to save Christmas.

The Santa Clauses season 1 on Disney Plus saw Tim Allen reprising his famous 1990s role. (Image credit: Disney+)

Is there a trailer for The Santa Clauses season 2?

It's too early for a trailer for The Santa Clauses season 2 but one should arrive pretty soon given the air date, so we'll be posting it here when one arrives.

Behind the scenes and more on The Santa Clauses series 2

Alongside Tim Allen, award-winning Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Modern Family, Frasier, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) will continue as executive producer and showrunner for The Santa Clauses season 2. Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker (Last Man Standing, The Santa Clause, The Santa Clause 2) and Rick Messina (Last Man Standing, The Santa Clause, The Santa Clause 2) will serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.