How to watch the Tokyo Marathon online or on TV

One of the biggest regular sporting events in Japan is the Tokyo Marathon, with the race drawing the eyes of audiences around the world, and the 2024 race begins on Sunday, March 3.

Following a wobbly 'T' route from Shinjuku Station in the west, and ending by Tokyo Station in the center of the city, the Tokyo Marathon passes many of the city's landmarks like the Tokyo Tower and the Kaminarimon.

It's the first of the six World Marathon Majors of the year, but the first of only three before the 2024 Summer Olympic Games which will also see long-distance runs with the world's fastest runners.

Want to watch the Tokyo Marathon 2024 as it happens? Here's how to live stream the race as it happens.

How to watch the Tokyo Marathon in the US

If you live in the US (or Canada), we should note that the Tokyo Marathon technically takes place on Saturday, March 2 due to the way time zones work. It starts at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

You'll be able to watch the Tokyo Marathon on FloTrack, a racing-oriented streaming service, with coverage beginning half an hour before the race begins.

A subscription to FloTrack costs $29.99 per month, though you can save a huge amount by signing up for an annual plan, which brings the monthly cost down to an equivalent of $12.49.

How to watch the Tokyo Marathon in the UK

In the UK, you're going to need some coffee to watch the Tokyo Marathon. It begins at midnight on Saturday, March 2, so the majority of its run-time (if you'll pardon the pub) will take place in the early hours of Sunday, March 3.

You've got your choice of ways to watch it though, as two streaming services are hosting live streams.

One is FloTrack, which has the Tokyo Marathon as part of its live event line-up beginning half an hour before the race begins.

Your cheaper option is Discovery Plus, which is offering a live stream from when the race begins. You only need the Standard plan which is £6.99 per month to watch the race.

How to watch the Tokyo Marathon everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Tokyo Marathon, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.