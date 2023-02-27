One of the most recognizable names in music today, The Weeknd, has gifted his fans with an incredible present in the form of a live concert that is currently streaming called The Weeknd: Live at SoFi.

Born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, the entertainer has accomplished quite a bit since releasing his debut studio album in 2013. In the 10 years that followed the release of that album, he's managed to get 16 songs in the Top 10 on the Billboard charts, six of which were number one. Additionally, he's sold millions of albums, has received four Grammys and even headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2021.

So just how can you watch The Weeknd: Live at SoFi and what can you look forward to with the concert? Here's what we know.

How to watch The Weeknd: Live at SoFi concert in the US

The concert event first aired on HBO on February 25. However, if you missed the televised showing, it's currently available to stream on HBO Max. The streaming platform offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.

How to watch The Weeknd: Live at SoFi concert in the UK

Although we don't currently have release information on the concert event in the UK, we imagine if it becomes available in the country, it will stream on a Sky TV platform. HBO programming often airs on Sky.

As we learn more information about a UK release, we'll pass along the update here.

What else is there to know about The Weeknd: Live at SoFi concert?

The official synopsis of the event is as follows:

"In front of a sold-out crowd in Los Angeles, The Weeknd brings fans up-close with a special intimate concert performance exclusively on HBO. Cinematically captured to bring viewers onstage and in the audience, The Weeknd: Live at SoFi offers a front-row seat to the artist's thrilling 95-minute setlist – including top hits 'Starboy,' 'Blinding Lights,' 'Can’t Feel My Face,' 'I Feel It Coming' and more.

"With his mesmerizing dancers, spectacular lasers and explosive pyrotechnics, The Weeknd (winner of four Grammy awards, 20 Billboard Music Awards, six American Music Awards and one Emmy nomination) brings down the house, and your living room, ahead of the performer’s highly anticipated star turn in the upcoming HBO Original drama series The Idol. "